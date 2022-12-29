Boys Basketball | Altamont romps past Goreville in Sesser title game

SESSER — Three players hit for double figures Thursday evening to lead the Altamont Indians to a resounding 57-40 victory over the Goreville Blackcats in the championship game of the 41st Annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

Avery Jahraus paced the offense for Altamont with 12 points. Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett each followed with 10.

The visitors from National Trail Conference improve to 7-3 overall with the win. Goreville, representing the Black Diamond Conference West Division, fall to 6-4.

Altamont led at each quarter break: 13-7, 26-17 and 43-30 en route to the win.

The Blackcats pulled to within six points twice in the third quarter, but could get no closer.

Altamont head coach John Niebrugge said he was pleased with the way his team played in the title match.

"I thought we set the tone defensively in the first half," Niebrugge said. "Goreville plays a full-court man defense and we tried to take advantage of that a little. We did a good job of taking care of the basketball and made our free throws."

Niebrugge said the Indians had placed third and second the last two years at the tourney. It was nice to finally win a championship, he said.

"Winning this one tonight means a lot to us."

Goreville struggled shooting the ball from the field, converting only 7-of-26 shots in the first half. Drake Moss was the only Blackcat to reach double figures - 13.

"It wasn't just that we missed a lot of jumpers. We missed a lot of point-blank lay-ups," said Goreville head coach Todd Tripp. "If we make some of those shots, we may have the lead at halftime."

Despite the loss, Tripp said he appreciated the effort his team put forth against a quality opponent in Altamont.

"I was proud of our effort. I thought we had a really good week," he said. "Tonight, we got beat by a really good team. I knew they were good coming into the game, but we proved a lot to ourselves this week."

Named to the All-Tournament team were the following: Gannon Birkner (New Athens), Marquavion Cleaves (Goreville), Kyle Cooper (Waltonville), Devin Hall (Red Bud), Garrett Harrell (Marissa-Coulterville), Brayden Henry (Sparta), Laith Hoxworth (Johnston City), Avery Jahraus (Altamont), Malik Jones (Du Quoin), Drake Moss (Goreville), Connor Mowery (Johnston City), Wyatt Phillips (Altamont), Mason Robinson (Altamong), Ian Sopczak (Goreville), and Ethan Willis (Sparta).