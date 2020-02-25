Boys Basketball | Benton to face Harrisburg in Carmi regional semis

Hamilton County leaned on senior Gus Walden in the first half with seven points and just as many rebounds, but unfortunately didn’t much help outside of that. In a low-scoring second quarter, the Foxes fell victim to another 7-0 run by the Rangers before Walden finally got the Foxes on the board with a pair of free throws at the 2:15 mark.

Benton’ Jacob Seidel would rattle home a 3-pointer and convert on a wide open jump shot to close out the Rangers run with a 16-point lead. A Hammond free throw would give Benton its largest lead of the game to go into the locker rooms ahead 27-13.

Hamilton County brought the score as close as 29-20 before Hammond countered a Walden layup with his second 3-pointer from the corner to put Benton’ lead back up at 12.

Benton led by as much as 20 points after Lewis stole a pass in stride to convert at the other end with a layup. That forced Miller to burn his second timeout of the third quarter with his team trailing 40-20.