Boys Basketball | Benton to face Harrisburg in Carmi regional semis

CARMI — Benton and Harrisburg will face off in Wednesday's semifinal matchup of the Class 2A Carmi Regional after Harrisburg's Ben Brombaugh sealed an 81-80 comeback win over Eldorado at the final buzzer on Tuesday evening.
Harrisburg and Eldorado each finished with four players in double-digits, but it was the junior off the bench who sealed the deal in a wild ending for the Bulldogs. Brombaugh had connected on a 3-pointer earlier in the game, but scored five of those points in the final minute against the Eagles.
Benton came in pretty familiar with Hamilton County after defeating the Foxes twice during the regular season. The Rangers completed the three-game sweep with a 49-35 victory behind Carson Lewis’ team-high 13 points.
Benton took complete control of the game after outscoring the Foxes 8-3 in the second quarter. Senior Reece Johnson scored seven of his eight points to lead the Rangers to a 27-13 lead.
Johnson got the game started for Benton with a mid-range jump shot before assisting on a Brad Hammond corner 3-pointer and Reid Baumgarte layup to get the Rangers off to a 10-2 lead.
That forced Doug Miller to burn a Hamilton County timeout with his players already gassed at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter.
Benton converted three and-one layups between Lewis, Baumgarte and Johnson in the first quarter to head into the second with a nine-point lead.
Hamilton County leaned on senior Gus Walden in the first half with seven points and just as many rebounds, but unfortunately didn’t much help outside of that. In a low-scoring second quarter, the Foxes fell victim to another 7-0 run by the Rangers before Walden finally got the Foxes on the board with a pair of free throws at the 2:15 mark.
Benton’ Jacob Seidel would rattle home a 3-pointer and convert on a wide open jump shot to close out the Rangers run with a 16-point lead. A Hammond free throw would give Benton its largest lead of the game to go into the locker rooms ahead 27-13.
Hamilton County brought the score as close as 29-20 before Hammond countered a Walden layup with his second 3-pointer from the corner to put Benton’ lead back up at 12.
Benton led by as much as 20 points after Lewis stole a pass in stride to convert at the other end with a layup. That forced Miller to burn his second timeout of the third quarter with his team trailing 40-20.
“Carson had a big chunk of our scoring in the first half and I was really pleased to see that same effort and energy from him in the second half,” said Benton coach Ron Winemiller. “When you play a team three times you’ve got to kind of come up with some new strategies. We don’t usually play a 2-1-2 zone, but I thought that kept them off balance at times.”
Walden ended with a double-double to lead Hamilton County with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Tyce Gorden finished second on the team with seven points, while fellow sophomore Layton Karcher cashed in a team-high two 3-pointers.
“Walden is a really good player and he made some plays, but I thought for the most part we were pretty good defensively,” said Winemiller.
