Boys Basketball | Carbondale falls to Glenwood in sectional semifinals

MOUNT VERNON — Carbondale left everything on the court against Glenwood (25-9) at the Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional including the blood, sweat and tears that coaches talk about, but it just wasn’t enough to move past the Titans on Wednesday in a 45-39 defeat.
It was an odd ending to the first half for Carbondale when James Baltz took a breakaway pass and attempted a dunk on the other end, but came away with a bloody hand after missing the dunk.
The Terriers had led most of the first half with relative ease despite missing on some open looks. The sequence of events following the Baltz injury were a pair of free throws from Davaris Macklin, followed up by a Jason Hansbrough layup to cut the Titans deficit down to five after the 10 minutes it took to clean blood off the court.
Glenwood took that halftime momentum and transitioned it right into the third quarter with a 12-0 run to open up the second half. It was as if an entirely new Titans team came out of the halftime locker room because the shots that weren’t falling in the first half began to go in.
The 14-0 run linking back to the end of the first half gave the Titans a 28-19 lead after Tyler Burris took a steal in stride for an easy bucket at the other end halfway through the third quarter.
“It was a bad time to start playing sloppy basketball,” said Terriers coach Jim Miller after the game.
The third quarter deficit dug Carbondale a hole too big to climb out of despite small runs throughout the second half that brought the Terriers within five points a few times. The Titans finally made a pair of 3-pointers during the 14-point run that they weren’t making in the first half on just 1 of 9 shooting.
Titans head coach Todd Blakeman believed his team would regain confidence at halftime, but didn’t realize that the Hansbrough layup before the half would spark such a massive turn in events.
“I thought we were a little passive and hesitant on what we were doing in the first half,” said Blakeman. “Hansbrough finally got us started with a three at the top of the second half after some of our other shooters struggled in the first half, and that led to some good looks under the basket.”
Luke Lehnen led the Titans in scoring with 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Lehnen also led the 3-point charge with a pair of made three’s on 10 attempts, but once the senior began attacking the rim in the second half is when momentum began to shift for the Titans.
“We just couldn’t get stops in the second half,” said Miller. “They came out with a whole lot more energy than we had. We hang our hats on the defensive end but we just didn’t get the job done tonight. I thought our emotions got in the way tonight and I thought our chemistry was poor.
“It was frustrating to watch, but it has been a good season and it’s just one of those things where it was a bad time to play bad.”
Carbondale fed Baltz the basketball in the post early, but fell away from that after the second half. Baltz finished his final game as a Terrier with 10 points and five rebounds, while Macklin just edged him out with a team-high 11.
Tyler Burris also had himself a big night for Glenwood with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Burris linked up with Lehnen on a backdoor cut in the fourth quarter that gave the Titans a 41-36 lead with 1:35 remaining to seal the deal.
Carbondale ends its season with a 23-8 record.
Glenwood advances to Friday’s sectional championship game against East St. Louis (20-12) at 7 p.m.
