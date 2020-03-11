Boys Basketball | Carbondale falls to Glenwood in sectional semifinals

The third quarter deficit dug Carbondale a hole too big to climb out of despite small runs throughout the second half that brought the Terriers within five points a few times. The Titans finally made a pair of 3-pointers during the 14-point run that they weren’t making in the first half on just 1 of 9 shooting.

Titans head coach Todd Blakeman believed his team would regain confidence at halftime, but didn’t realize that the Hansbrough layup before the half would spark such a massive turn in events.

“I thought we were a little passive and hesitant on what we were doing in the first half,” said Blakeman. “Hansbrough finally got us started with a three at the top of the second half after some of our other shooters struggled in the first half, and that led to some good looks under the basket.”

Luke Lehnen led the Titans in scoring with 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Lehnen also led the 3-point charge with a pair of made three’s on 10 attempts, but once the senior began attacking the rim in the second half is when momentum began to shift for the Titans.