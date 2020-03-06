Boys Basketball | Carbondale wins first Class 3A regional in five years

Carbondale opened up the third quarter on a 6-0 run before Preston Johannes finally got the Orphans on the board with a layup to quiet the crowd.

The crowd wouldn’t stay silent for long. Tavaris Macklin countered with an 8-0 run of his own that put the Terriers in full control with a 36-20 lead. Tavaris scored 12 of his points in the third quarter with six of them coming on a pair of 3-pointers.

Tavaris let his brother Davaris close out the quarter with a designed inbounds alley-oop that he tipped in before the quarter expired. Carbondale took a 40-23 lead into the final quarter after outscoring the Orphans by 17 points in the third quarter.

Centralia is a team that isn’t going to beat itself according to Miller. The Orphans managed to close the gap in the fourth quarter down to eight points, but the Terriers had built themselves enough of a cushion in the third quarter to hold on for the win.

Feeding the basketball down to James Baltz in the post was a point of emphasis put on early in the first half for the Terriers. Baltz carried the load with eight points and four rebounds before halftime.

Baltz finished the night with 12 points and Miller spoke to his team at the half how important it was for them to get the basketball inside.