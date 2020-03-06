Boys Basketball | Carbondale wins first Class 3A regional in five years

EFFINGHAM — Carbondale made sure its long trip to Effingham wasn’t for nothing, as the Terriers were crowned Class 3A regional champs with a 58-47 victory over Centralia on Friday night.
The Terriers are regional champions for the first time in five years and did it against a Centralia team that they went 2-0 against in the regular season. Carbondale (23-7) advances to face Chatham Glenwood in the Mount Vernon Class 3A Sectional on Wednesday.
“To play Centralia three times this season, I don’t think anybody wants to do that,” said Carbondale coach Jim Miller. “To be able to beat them three times says a lot about our kids. We’re excited to survive tonight and be able to play against Chatham Glenwood on Wednesday.”
A huge third quarter performance from senior Tavaris Macklin helped give Carbondale a 40-23 lead heading into the final quarter. Tavaris and his brother Davaris Macklin accounted for 26 of the Terriers' points in the second half, with Tavaris leading the team with 18 points while Davaris added 16.
The Terriers went into halftime scratching their heads after allowing Centralia to score four points in the final 10 seconds to go into the locker room tied at 18-18. Both teams matched each other with 13 turnovers, but the Terriers made up for it in the third quarter.
“We were frustrated with that mental letdown before the half, but our guys called each other out on it in the locker rooms,” said Miller. “I’m okay with that as long as it doesn’t carry over into the second half and it didn’t.”
Carbondale opened up the third quarter on a 6-0 run before Preston Johannes finally got the Orphans on the board with a layup to quiet the crowd.
The crowd wouldn’t stay silent for long. Tavaris Macklin countered with an 8-0 run of his own that put the Terriers in full control with a 36-20 lead. Tavaris scored 12 of his points in the third quarter with six of them coming on a pair of 3-pointers.
Tavaris let his brother Davaris close out the quarter with a designed inbounds alley-oop that he tipped in before the quarter expired. Carbondale took a 40-23 lead into the final quarter after outscoring the Orphans by 17 points in the third quarter.
Centralia is a team that isn’t going to beat itself according to Miller. The Orphans managed to close the gap in the fourth quarter down to eight points, but the Terriers had built themselves enough of a cushion in the third quarter to hold on for the win.
Feeding the basketball down to James Baltz in the post was a point of emphasis put on early in the first half for the Terriers. Baltz carried the load with eight points and four rebounds before halftime.
Baltz finished the night with 12 points and Miller spoke to his team at the half how important it was for them to get the basketball inside.
“We wanted to feed the ball to Baltz,” said Miller. “We saw a mismatch down low and he has to have touches. He doesn’t necessarily have to score, but it allows us to play an inside and outside game.”
Centralia (23-9) was led in scoring by Preston Johannes with 22 points. Johannes played the most consistent basketball for the Orphans and did a terrific job of finding his way to the free throw line. The senior sank 8 of his 10 attempts from the stripe and notched a pair of and-one plays.
Centralia launched 18 three-pointers against the Terriers to only convert on five of them. Crue Walker and Tyree Westbrook led the charge to combine for 5 of 10 from deep.
