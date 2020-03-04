Boys Basketball | Clark leads Murphysboro past Mount Carmel

MCLEANSBORO — Murphysboro’s football team played for a state championship just over three months ago.
Two more wins and the Red Devils will have a crack at playing for a state title on the hardwood.
Dezmond Clark scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and Murphysboro stifled Mount Carmel’s offense in a 45-35 decision at the Class 2A Hamilton County Sectional semifinals.
In upping their record to 26-7, the Red Devils earned a date opposite defending sectional champ Nashville at 7 p.m. Friday night. That winner gets a trip to Banterra Center on Tuesday night for the Carbondale Super-Sectional.
Clark, the leading rusher and big-play man for the football team that reached its first-ever state final in November, carried over his clutch gene from the gridiron to basketball. After scuffling for most of the first half, the 5-11 senior stepped up when Murphysboro needed him most.
“It was a tale of two halves,” 24th-year Red Devils coach Daryl Murphy said of Clark. “Struggled in the first half, great in the second half.”
At no time was Clark greater than early in the fourth quarter. Battling foul trouble inside, Murphysboro’s lead was trimmed to 29-27 after two foul shots by Luke Laws with 6:45 remaining. The Golden Aces’ student section was going wild as the Red Devils milked clock, hoping to create a driving lane against a tightly-packed zone.
Suddenly, Clark had the ball a step behind the top of the key. He thought about it and turned it down. He gave it a second thought and let it fly.
Swish, ending an 89-second possession and quieting a wall of noise at the other end.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t know if that was the best shot we had,” Murphy said, grinning.
A whole bunch of unguarded shots – the kind Clark has struggled to consistently make for the last two years – enabled him to put Mount Carmel (22-11) away. Forced to play the fouling game as the clock dwindled away, the Golden Aces repeatedly hacked Clark.
On this night, it was a bad move. Clark went 10 for 12 down the stretch, repelling any thoughts of a Mount Carmel rally. The only other Murphysboro player to score in the fourth was sophomore guard Calvon Clemons, who converted a 3-point play while being bumped by 6-6 center Kaleb Applebey for a 36-28 lead with 2:55 left.
Clemons finished with 13, eight in the second quarter when he personally gave the Red Devils a 17-11 lead at the 2:36 mark. He scored in transition, popped a top of the key 3 and absorbed contact from Aden Gill on his way to a 3-point play.
But the game’s remainder was about Murphysboro’s nearly-flawless defensive performance. It opened in a box-and-one with Jameirr Frazier and Jamarr McZeke taking turns on Applebey. It stayed in it most of the way when it was apparent its guards could help double down on the post while still contesting 3-pointers.
Applebey finished with 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting, but the rest of his teammates hit only 4 of 18. The Red Devils made the Aces reset their offense at least half a dozen trips down the floor because they couldn’t find Applebey or whoever their second option was, so relentless was their defense.
“We knew they couldn’t pull the trigger real quick from 3,” Murphy said, “so we liked it. We were able to get to the shooters and still cover him.”
Murphysboro canned 14 of 28 from the field in a slowly-paced game and committed just four turnovers – two in each half.