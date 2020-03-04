Boys Basketball | Clark leads Murphysboro past Mount Carmel

Suddenly, Clark had the ball a step behind the top of the key. He thought about it and turned it down. He gave it a second thought and let it fly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Swish, ending an 89-second possession and quieting a wall of noise at the other end.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t know if that was the best shot we had,” Murphy said, grinning.

A whole bunch of unguarded shots – the kind Clark has struggled to consistently make for the last two years – enabled him to put Mount Carmel (22-11) away. Forced to play the fouling game as the clock dwindled away, the Golden Aces repeatedly hacked Clark.

On this night, it was a bad move. Clark went 10 for 12 down the stretch, repelling any thoughts of a Mount Carmel rally. The only other Murphysboro player to score in the fourth was sophomore guard Calvon Clemons, who converted a 3-point play while being bumped by 6-6 center Kaleb Applebey for a 36-28 lead with 2:55 left.

Clemons finished with 13, eight in the second quarter when he personally gave the Red Devils a 17-11 lead at the 2:36 mark. He scored in transition, popped a top of the key 3 and absorbed contact from Aden Gill on his way to a 3-point play.