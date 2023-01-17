Boys Basketball | Eldorado rolls to win over Anna-Jonesboro

JOHNSTON CITY — Three starters hit for double figures Tuesday to lead the Eldorado Eagles to a convincing 48-34 win over Anna-Jonesboro in the second day of action at the Arrowhead Classic in Johnston City.

Parker Price paced the Eagles' offense with 16 points despite struggling from the free-throw line (6-of-12). Boston Bradley followed with 12 points and Josh Owens tacked on 11.

Eldorado led at each quarter break: 12-11, 24-19, and 34-23. The Eagles enjoyed a huge advantage under the glass, outrebounding the Wildcats by more than a 2-to-1 margin (35-15).

"We knew that if we could control the rebounding battle, we had a pretty good chance to win," said Eagles coach Josh Bradley. "Defensively, we did a good job. We knew we had to stop the dribble penetration from (A-J's Dylan) Harvel and I thought we did an especially good job of that in the second half. Jake Phelps deserves a lot of the credit. He did an excellent job of shutting that down."

Trailing 11-7 late in the first quarter after a basket by Dawson Trammel, the Eagles went to work.

Bradley scored. Owens converted a conventional 3-point play as Eldorado took the lead at 12-11. The Wildcats fought back to retake the lead at 17-12 on a basket by Payton Denny followed up by a pair of hoops from Harvel.

The Eagles responded in a big way. Bradley hit a pair of free throws. Price buried a triple to tie the game at 17. Bradley hit two more free throws. Price converted a layup for a four-point advantage at 21-17. Trammel scored to pull A-J within two at 21-19, but Anderson Woolcott netted a free toss and Drayson Grathler hit a jumper for a 24-19 lead at the intermission.

Eldorado continued to build on its lead in the third quarter, moving ahead by 11 at 34-23 by the end of the period. The Eagles extended the lead to 15 on multiple occasions in the fourth period.

"We just never got in the flow offensively," said A-J coach Mike Chamness.

The Wildcats were frigid from beyond the arc, missing their first 13 attempts and finished 1-of-17 for the game.

"You have to give credit to Eldorado. They did a good job of keeping us off the offensive boards tonight," Chamness said. "We just didn't play well, and we definitely didn't shoot the ball well."

Trammel led the A-J attack with 14 points, including the team's only 3-pointer. Harvel followed with 12.

Now 10-8 overall, the Eagles return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against host Johnston City.

"If we win Thursday, we put ourselves in position to win our third straight tournament title here," Bradley said.

A-J is now 7-14 overall and will square off with Christopher at 6 p.m. Thursday.