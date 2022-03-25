Boys Basketball | Gold team wins Lions Club All-Star game, 136-131

INA — With both teams playing a matador defense, the points came quickly and by the bushel load Friday at the 43rd Lions Club International All-Star Game featuring the best senior talent in Southern Illinois and hosted yet again by Rend Lake College.

The final score was Gold team 136, Purple team 131. The combined total of points is the most in Lions Club All-Star Game history, although the 136 for the winning team ranks third all-time behind the 139 of 2016 and 138 of 1999.

More important, it was one last chance to see a handful of state champion Nashville Hornets playing together in Isaac Turner, Saxton Hoepker, Nolan Heggemeier, and Kolten Gajewski.

It should be noted that Hoepker and Gajewski each threw down some impressive dunks. Hoepker had four in all, which accounted for all eight of his points.

Hoepker said he enjoyed pulling on that Nashville jersey.

"It was fun to play one last time with these guys," he said. "It means a lot. We had fun out there and we got a win, too."

Hoepker said he is trying to decide where he will play next fall. McKendree University in nearby Lebanon has shown interest as has Illinois College, Knox, Kaskaskia and Rend Lake College.

"I will make my decision soon," he said.

Hornets head coach Patrick Weathers, along with his father, Brad, served as coaches for the winning Gold team.

"This was a cool, memorable night to honor a lot of area seniors. Lot of great careers. Lot of great athletes. Overall, just a fun night."

Weathers said the community of Nashville is still riding the high of a state title.

"I think it's starting to sink in, but our community is going to be talking about the 2022 team for a very long time and I couldn't be any more proud of our guys, especially our seven seniors."

Asked how he could follow up a state championship, Weathers chuckled and said, "retire."

Leading scorer for the Gold team was William Wilkerson of Cairo, who banged in 13 points. For his effort, he was named the game MVP. Taj McKinney of Wayne City followed with 12. DeQuavion Mackins of Cairo and Traijon Smith of Du Quoin tallied 10 each.

The Purple team was led by Harrisburg's Michael Godsey, who tickled the twine for 11 points. Brady Thrane of Hamilton County and Nate Dawes of Crab Orchard totaled 10 each.

Cairo's Mackins was special on this night. The senior guard knocked down a shot from just inside the halfcourt line as the buzzer sounded to end the first half. He also strutted away as the Dunk Contest champion.

Mount Vernon's standout power forward, NJ Benson, headed to Missouri State University on scholarship, played limited minutes but performed well at times.

Master of Ceremonies State Rep. Dave Severin entertained the crowd before, during and after the game with an array of speeches, most notably explaining to the large crowd attending the game that proceeds raised from the game pay for eyeglasses for those who can't afford them in the region, as well as a few scholarships to deserving senior students to Rend Lake College.

Pinckneyville's Trey Moll won the 3-point shooting contest after multiple tie-breakers with Thompsonville's Brody Rone.

