Boys Basketball | Goreville defeats Cobden for the 1A Egyptian Regional title

TAMMS – Goreville was down by eight late in the third quarter, but behind the 3-point shooting of Ian Sopczak, the aggressiveness of Daylan Compton and the free throw excellence of Drake Moss, the Blackcats rallied for a 64-54 win in the 1A Egyptian Regional championship game on Friday.

Goreville (24-9) advances to the Okawville Sectional on Tuesday against the winner of the Woodlawn Regional.

Cobden (22-9) led by seven after the first quarter and took a 10-point lead early in the second quarter before Goreville rallied to cut the lead to one at the half. The Blackcats tied the game at 25-25 with 4:44 left in the third quarter, but the Appleknockers came back taking an eight-point lead with 2:05 left in the third on a 3-pointer by Drake Campbell.

After an old fashioned three-point play by Elliot Lowndes regained the eight-point lead for Cobden with 1:17 remaining, Sopczak canned the fourth of his game-high five from beyond the arc to start the game-winning rally with 1:10 remaining in the frame.

Moss was fouled 26 seconds later and went to line for the first time in the game and made both free throws to cut the lead to three heading into the fourth quarter.

Sopczak opened the fourth quarter with a jumper and then Briley Dunn stole the ball and was fouled making his first free throw but missed the second to tie the score at 40.

Lowndes regained the lead for the Appleknockers when he was fouled by making his first free throw but missing his second. Compton swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key and the Blackcats took the lead with 7:19 remaining.

Cobden regained the lead with 3:47 remaining on a steal by Brock Reynolds and a pass and basket from Lowndes, but that was the last gasp for the Appleknockers as the Blackcats closed out the game on a 16-5 run, including Moss making 9-of-10 from the line in the final 1:23.

Cobden scored the first four points of the game after Briley Dunn sank a 3-pointer and scored the next six points to take a 10-3 lead with 2:04 left in the first quarter. Tyler Franklin began the run by making two free throws and ended it with a jumper from the left side of the free throw line.

Ian Sopczak snapped the run for a moment with a fastbreak layup , but Franklin scored on a one-hander with 36.5 left to give the Appleknockers a 1-5 lead heading into the second quarter.

Landon Geyman opened the second with a basket to cut the lead back to five, but a 3-pointer by Franklin followed by a steal by Elliot Lowndes a pass to and a basket by Brock Reynolds upped the lead to 10. A minute and a half later Lowndes scored on a mini-hook and Cobden led by 11 with 4:58 remaining in the half.

The Blackcats came roaring back. Dunn canned a 3 from the right corner to get a 10-0 run started with 3:54 left. After Cobden missed a pair of free throws 2:30 later Sopczak scored on a fastbreak layup, but missed a chance for a three-point when he missed a free throw.

Eight seconds later Sopczak swished a 3-pointer from the left key and 17 seconds later Dunn scored on a layup down the lane the Blackcats pulled within one with 55.2 left.

Cobden turned the ball over with 32.4 remaining when Franklin fell and was called for a walk, but Goreville’s last shot didn’t fall leaving Cobden up by one, 21-20.

