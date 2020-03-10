Boys Basketball | Goreville downs Central A&M to advance to state

CARBONDALE — The stage was set for Goreville and Central A&M at the Banterra Center on Tuesday evening in the Class 1A Super-Sectional for the second time in the past three years.
Goreville edged out Central A&M by 13 points two years ago and made history repeat itself with a 71-64 win to advance to the state tournament in Peoria.
“I’m ready to get a second chance at it,” said Goreville senior Landon Albright. “I’ve been thinking about another opportunity like this since my sophomore year.”
The second chance for Albright and his teammates will come against Roanoke-Benson at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Blackcats fell to Okawville the last time they played in the state semifinals, but are just two wins away from becoming state champions for the first in school history. Coach Todd Tripp is just happy that his team gets to continue playing basketball.
“There are some things that you worry about coming into an environment like this, but I really felt like our guys weathered the storm and played their tails off,” said Tripp. “We set out pretty big goals for ourselves this season and no matter what the results were, we were going to come out of the locker rooms with no regrets.”
Goreville fell behind Central A&M early, but managed to overcome a 10-point deficit in the second quarter to go into halftime with the score tied at 31. Jacob Paradee linked up with Connor Heaton for a layup to give the Raiders their largest lead of the game at 26-16 in the second quarter.
Albright responded with a layup of his own to spark a 27-6 run that began at the four-minute mark of the second quarter. The Blackcats carried momentum into the half after junior Carter Bishop checked in off the bench to sink a 3-pointer just before the half to complete a 21-15 quarter for Goreville.
The bench depth proved to be the change in momentum that Goreville needed in the long run. The Blackcats opened up the second half with a 3-pointer before Nick Compton showcased his brute strength on an and-one layup to cap off an 12-2 run that flipped the script to give Goreville a 10-point lead.
Compton would show up clutch down the final stretch on 5 of 6 shooting from the free throw line to help the Blackcats hold on to the victory. The senior pumped up the fan section with the game finally in hand before the bench stormed the court to celebrate.
“I’m just so proud of the way our bench stepped up and played in this game,” said Tripp. “We usually play 9-10 guys a night, but we really had to play our bench in this one because of some foul trouble.
“Compton didn’t play that great of a sectional game, but stepped up huge for us and I know that’s a big confidence boost for him. Bishop came in and knocked down a big 3, and Rhet (Schuetz) gave us some really big minutes after not playing in the sectional game.”
Four Blackcats finished in double-figures with Compton and junior Briley Dunn leading the way with 12 points apiece. Cameron Hines was declared eligible by the IHSA a week ago and matched Albright with 10 points off the bench.
Hines and the rest of the bench unit outscored the Central A&M reserves 25-10.
Heaton led the charge for the Raiders with 29 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field. The senior finished his last game 12 of 15 from the free throw line and got a bit of praise from Tripp after the game.
“I think the biggest difference in the second half was limiting their points in transition,” said Tripp. “That was until Heaton went crazy there for a little bit, but we expected that from him - that kid is crazy athletic.”
