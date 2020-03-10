Boys Basketball | Goreville downs Central A&M to advance to state

CARBONDALE — The stage was set for Goreville and Central A&M at the Banterra Center on Tuesday evening in the Class 1A Super-Sectional for the second time in the past three years.

Goreville edged out Central A&M by 13 points two years ago and made history repeat itself with a 71-64 win to advance to the state tournament in Peoria.

“I’m ready to get a second chance at it,” said Goreville senior Landon Albright. “I’ve been thinking about another opportunity like this since my sophomore year.”

The second chance for Albright and his teammates will come against Roanoke-Benson at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Blackcats fell to Okawville the last time they played in the state semifinals, but are just two wins away from becoming state champions for the first in school history. Coach Todd Tripp is just happy that his team gets to continue playing basketball.

“There are some things that you worry about coming into an environment like this, but I really felt like our guys weathered the storm and played their tails off,” said Tripp. “We set out pretty big goals for ourselves this season and no matter what the results were, we were going to come out of the locker rooms with no regrets.”