Boys Basketball | Goreville gets key win over Okawville

NORRIS CITY — Goreville did what it took to sneak past Okawville in the semifinal round of the Class 1A NCOE Sectional with a 60-55 victory on Wednesday night.

It was a back-and-forth game for both sides, but a big second quarter surge put on by Goreville proved to be the difference in the end. Okawville didn’t lead the entire game and found itself trying to claw back after losing the second quarter battle 20-14.

Nick Compton got the run started for Goreville in the second quarter when the senior converted on an and-one layup that put his team ahead 21-14 after the made free throw. Then it was Kanon Webb’s turn with a 5-0 run of his own that pushed the Blackcats lead to 10 after drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Goreville earned its largest lead of the game a couple possessions later when senior Luke Brown hit Landon Albright on an outlet pass for a routine layup to move ahead 28-16 before Caleb Uhverfeht countered with a 3-pointer for Okawville.

The Blackcats took all the momentum into the locker rooms with a 32-21 lead, and missed on a chance to extend that lead even further after Briley Dunn got a good shot off from beyond the 3-point arc, but it wouldn’t go.