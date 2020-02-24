Boys Basketball | Goreville, Meridian advance to semifinals at Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional

The Blackcats jumped out to a 13-3 lead, but the Bearcats got to within 17-12 on a layup by A.J. Hankins — just after Tripp had called timeout to wake his team up.

Goreville did respond with a 26-2 run after Hankins' basket, a flurry that included back-to-back layups by Albright and two straight from Dunn. It was capped by a 3-pointer from Bishop that made it 43-14.

"I thought we moved the ball really well. We were finding people early and that's how we got going," Tripp said. "We had them outsized but we finally ran the floor and got the ball where we wanted to."

Goreville's lead was 47-25 at the break and a 14-0 run to start the third quarter, capped by a bomb from Luke Brown, inflated the margin quickly. Another trey by Bishop and a three-point play by Dunn made it 74-30.

"It was a good first game for us this week," Tripp said. "Now we just have to keep it rolling."

Braxton Lane led Galatia with 12 points and Hankins had 10. Lane and Hankins were the only seniors for the Bearcats, who finished 4-25.

In the second game, freshman Roderic Gatewood Jr. led five Meridian players in double figures with 24 points as the Bobcats streaked past Gallatin County.