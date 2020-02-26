Boys Basketball | Goreville rolls past Meridian in regional semis

"Our kids believe in what we're doing," he said. "They get after it and play hard. They know they're going to come in and out of the lineup. They're hitting each other on the chest and saying, 'Let's go get it done' and that's what you've got to have. You've got to believe first."

Goreville bolted to a 28-10 lead after one quarter on the strength of that strong inside play with a couple of 3-pointers mixed in from Kanon Webb and Compton.

The Bobcats closed to within nine early in the second period at 36-27 thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Zion Bartlett and one each from Roderic Gatewood, Jr. and Devin Amerson, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the night.

The Blackcats went on a tear the last three minutes of the period and marched off with a 51-35 lead at the intermission. That lead grew to 30 points by the end of the third period at 72-42. There was a running clock in the fourth period.

Goreville was led offensively by Albright's 17 points - despite the fact that he struggled from the free-throw line, converting only 3-of-8 attempts. Sophomore reserve guard Briley Dunn contributed 14 points with 12 coming in the first half. Compton and Glidewell followed with 12. Luke Brown chipped in eight while Webb added seven.

Meridian was paced by Gatewood Jr.'s 20 points. Amerson finished with eight as did Bartlett. Angel Clark had seven.