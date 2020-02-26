Boys Basketball | Goreville rolls past Meridian in regional semis

CRAB ORCHARD — Try as they might, the Meridian Bobcats were simply no match for a much bigger and stronger Goreville Blackcats ballclub Wednesday evening as the top seed cruised to an 82-50 win in the semifinal round of the Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional.
With the win, Goreville improves to 31-2 on the season and will play in the regional championship game Friday evening. The Bobcats close out their season at 13-19.
"They're real strong down low; they're just a good team," said Meridian head coach Jared Staple of Goreville.
Time and again, the Blackcats - led by 6-foot-5 senior Trent Glidewell, 6-foot-2 senior Nick Compton and 6-foot-2 senior Landon Albright - worked hard for position in the paint and either scored on their initial shot or grabbed an offensive rebound or two until they stuck the biscuit in the basket.
"Once they get position, it's hard to stop them," Staple continued. "They're either going to score or get fouled. That's just the way it is."
Veteran Goreville head coach Todd Tripp said he couldn't have been happier with his team's performance.
"We played well," Tripp said. "We took things away from Meridian. We just felt like they couldn't guard our interior guys. Our kids made the right decisions tonight."
Tripp said the Blackcats are likely playing their best basketball of the season.
"Our kids believe in what we're doing," he said. "They get after it and play hard. They know they're going to come in and out of the lineup. They're hitting each other on the chest and saying, 'Let's go get it done' and that's what you've got to have. You've got to believe first."
Goreville bolted to a 28-10 lead after one quarter on the strength of that strong inside play with a couple of 3-pointers mixed in from Kanon Webb and Compton.
The Bobcats closed to within nine early in the second period at 36-27 thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Zion Bartlett and one each from Roderic Gatewood, Jr. and Devin Amerson, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the night.
The Blackcats went on a tear the last three minutes of the period and marched off with a 51-35 lead at the intermission. That lead grew to 30 points by the end of the third period at 72-42. There was a running clock in the fourth period.
Goreville was led offensively by Albright's 17 points - despite the fact that he struggled from the free-throw line, converting only 3-of-8 attempts. Sophomore reserve guard Briley Dunn contributed 14 points with 12 coming in the first half. Compton and Glidewell followed with 12. Luke Brown chipped in eight while Webb added seven.
Meridian was paced by Gatewood Jr.'s 20 points. Amerson finished with eight as did Bartlett. Angel Clark had seven.