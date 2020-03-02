Boys Basketball | Herrin gets past Waterloo to advance at regional

MARION — It took an extra period, but the Herrin Tigers finally took care of business Monday, defeating the Waterloo Bulldogs, 66-57, in the opening round of the Class 3A Marion Regional.

Tigers senior guard Brandon Anthony took over the game in the overtime, tallying nine of his game-high 24 points.

"There were a couple of plays where he (Anthony) didn't get the rolls near the end of regulation, but I told him to keep his head up," said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. "Brandon's one of the best players, if not the best player out there on the court. He's very gifted. I told him to keep attacking the rim and good things would happen. And they did. He took over."

Herrin led by as many as seven points at 49-42 with 5:22 to go in regulation, but the Bulldogs bounced back, with the help of two Tiger turnovers, to take a three-point lead at 54-51. Anthony then scored in the lane to make it 54-53.

With a little over 20 seconds left, Austin Balabas made one of two free throws for the Bulldogs to increase the lead to 55-53. Anthony missed a drive to the basket on the other end, but Herrin senior Luke Le Quatte grabbed the offensive rebound and stuck it back in to tie the game at 55 with 14 seconds left.