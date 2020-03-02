Boys Basketball | Herrin gets past Waterloo to advance at regional

MARION — It took an extra period, but the Herrin Tigers finally took care of business Monday, defeating the Waterloo Bulldogs, 66-57, in the opening round of the Class 3A Marion Regional.
Tigers senior guard Brandon Anthony took over the game in the overtime, tallying nine of his game-high 24 points.
"There were a couple of plays where he (Anthony) didn't get the rolls near the end of regulation, but I told him to keep his head up," said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. "Brandon's one of the best players, if not the best player out there on the court. He's very gifted. I told him to keep attacking the rim and good things would happen. And they did. He took over."
Herrin led by as many as seven points at 49-42 with 5:22 to go in regulation, but the Bulldogs bounced back, with the help of two Tiger turnovers, to take a three-point lead at 54-51. Anthony then scored in the lane to make it 54-53.
With a little over 20 seconds left, Austin Balabas made one of two free throws for the Bulldogs to increase the lead to 55-53. Anthony missed a drive to the basket on the other end, but Herrin senior Luke Le Quatte grabbed the offensive rebound and stuck it back in to tie the game at 55 with 14 seconds left.
Waterloo had a chance to win the game in regulation, but could not get a good shot off as the horn sounded, forcing overtime.
You have free articles remaining.
It was all Herrin from that point forward.
The Tigers led 15-12 after one period and trailed 30-27 at the half. Herrin led by two after three periods, 41-39.
Joining Anthony in double figures were junior forward Billy Braid with 14; senior forward Reice Hartline with 12 and Le Quatte with 11. Senior guard Jake Baumgarte added five.
Waterloo was led by guard Ian Schroeder who finished with 21 points.
"He went in the lane and threw some things up and they went in," Shurtz said. "He's a very talented player for a sophomore. That's a crew that plays hard and can make shots. Fortunately, we were able to get some key stops at the end."
Nixon Hergenroeder added 11 and Ty Lenhardt netted 10.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 17-13 and advance to the semifinal round to face No. 1 seed Mount Vernon on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Marion.
"They're one of the best teams in Southern Illinois, if not the state," Shurtz said. "It will take execution and patience for us to have a chance to beat them. We can't let them speed us up and play our game. No quick shots. They've got plenty of weapons. If we can throw some different looks at them defensively, I think we've got a shot, because we have some weapons, too. On any given night, I think we can beat anybody."