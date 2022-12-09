Boys Basketball | Herrin holds on for slim win over Benton

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers senior guard Reese Billingsley stole the basketball with less than a minute to go in the game and drew a foul, making one of two tosses, to give Herrin a three-point lead at 47-44 - a lead it would not relinquish. The Tigers managed to hold on for a 47-46 win over upset-minded Benton.

After Herrin failed on a few occasions to ice the game at the free-throw line, Isaac Billington of the Benton Rangers drove the length of the floor with only seconds left, missed a shot, and it was tipped in by a teammate apparently at the buzzer to provide the final margin of victory for Herrin.

"It was tight there at the end. We want to keep teams to under 40 points," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz. "For us to get a nice defensive stop like that and change the momentum back in our favor, I think that put us at ease right there."

With the victory, the Tigers go to 6-0 on the season, 1-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Rangers fall to 0-1 in the league and 5-1 overall.

"It was kind of a tale of two halves," Shurtz said. "I thought we came out really strong in the first half and executed on offense. Defensively, we were causing some problems that led to some turnovers and easy buckets. We always want to run when we can. But I thought we were really stagnant offensively in the second half and didn't push the ball as well as we could have."

Shurtz, who described the win as "ugly," said the Tigers need to make better decisions with the basketball when the outcome of the game is in the balance.

"We can always learn from games like this," he said. "We got the easy (baskets) early and had to work for them in the second half and they didn't go our way. We had been shooting at a 45% clip as a team coming into the game, but some of the shots didn't fall in that second half. I think we need to build our confidence back up."

Herrin led 19-12 after one period and 28-18 at the half before getting outscored 18-7 in the third period, which allowed Benton to get back in the ballgame.

Sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens paced the Tigers' offense Friday with 17 points, including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Senior Haydon Mayer was also in double figures with 11. Exavier Williams and Taylor Brandon chipped in five points each. Jonathan Harrison had four and Billingsley netted three.

The Rangers were led by Isaac Billington's 14 points. Luke Melvin tallied 10. Docker Tedeschi and Lukas Wilson notched eight points apiece. Landon Croslin flipped in six.

"We didn't finish the game as well as maybe we should have, but you learn from that," said Benton head coach Ron Winemiller. "You're not trying to be the best team that you can be on Dec. 9. Are we upset or frustrated that we lost? Absolutely, but at the same time, it's a growing process, and I thought our kids grew up a lot tonight."

Winemiller said Herrin's Mayer "kind of had his way early" with the Rangers.

"I thought we did a better job of guarding him in the second half," Winemiller said. "But then Lukens is such a tough match up when they isolate that shooter on the wing. Where are you going to help from? You got the big Harrison kid diving to the rim, so probably ... coulda shoulda woulda, maybe we could have made an adjustment on that, but overall, I couldn't be prouder of how our kids competed. It wasn't like it was a two- or four-point game all night," Winemiller continued. "We were down 12-to-14 points, but kept battling and battling and finally took the lead there briefly. But then Herrin came back to retake the lead. They're just a really good team. And I think people may think that about us, too, after tonight."

Benton hosts Mount Carmel in a 2:30 p.m. game today (Saturday), while Herrin hosts Carbondale in a 2:30 p.m. game.