Boys Basketball | Lequatte’s free throws leads Herrin past Mount Vernon

MARION — Luke Lequatte’s two free throws with 3.2 seconds left lifted Herrin to a 62-61 upset win over Mount Vernon in the semifinals of the Class 3A Marion boys basketball regional Tuesday at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
"We really wanted to win – senior year comes and you don’t want to be done,” Lequatte said. “They called a timeout to try to ice us, so while coach was talking to us I sat down on the bench, said a little prayer to calm my mind and then went up and knocked them down. This year I’ve struggled at the line, but tonight I shot pretty well (6-of-7).”
Herrin (18-13) advances to the championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between host Marion and Mascoutah on Friday at 7 p.m.
“That’s what the postseason is all about,” said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. “We told these guys to throw out the records and anything can happen on any given night. This team’s had a lot of highs and a lot of lows and tonight was a high. These guys were as focused as ever and kept saying they were not losing this game even being down by 12. These guys battled and had a heck of a night.”
Herrin had come back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to take the lead with 2:31 remaining in the game before Mount Vernon retook the lead 61-60 on a free throw by Amir Spann with 4.5 seconds left. Lequatte was fouled by Spann under the basket after Spann had missed his second free throw.
Lequatte walked down the length of the court and was ready to take his turn at the line when the Rams called back-to-back timeouts. Lequatte sat on the bench during both all by himself and when play resumed barely made the first as the ball rattled around before falling in and then made the second to give the Tigers the lead, 62-61.
Jackson Creel’s long 3-point attempt from just over the time line hit the iron and fell away to seal the Tigers win.
“I told the guys that 20 some people got killed by a tornado in Nashville last night and we weren’t one of them,” said Mount Vernon coach Doug Creel. “However, it was very disappointing for our seniors. We had won 10 games in a row and were playing well, but we did not play very well tonight. We shot free throws horrible, which we haven’t done all year. We’re a very good free throw shooting team, but we kept opening that door for them with turnovers. We got beat on a tough call and sometimes that happens.”
Herrin trailed by 12 with 3:42 left in the third quarter before Brandon Anthony started a 10-0 rally to cut the lead to two with 48 seconds left in the quarter. Anthony led the game with 32 points.
“We’re a second half team, so we knew we were going to come back and win the game,” Anthony said.
Mount Vernon scored with one second remaining on a Simon Wilson layoff off a great pass by Amir Spann to give the Rams a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams extended their lead to five points to open the fourth quarter, but Lequatte was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made the first and third shots, but missed the second. Anthony then canned a 3-pointer fro the left side of the key to tie the score for the fifth time 49-49 with 5:31 left.
The Rams retook the lead and extended it to four points with 4:08 remaining when Jake Baumgarte made his only basket of the night and it came from beyond the arc in the right corner to pull the Tigers within one.
Anthony then stole the ball and went the length of the court to score to give the Tigers their first lead since holding a 6-4 lead 3:22 into the first game.
The Rams tied the game again when Carson Prost split a pair of free throws, but Anthony canned a jumper from the right side of the lane to give the Tigers a two-point lead with 2:09 remaining.
For the game, Mount Vernon made only 8-of-21 from the not-so charitable stripe while Herrin was good on 15-of-18.
“They made their free throws,” Creel said. “I can make 8-of-21 blindfolded, but that’s what makes the game crazy.”
After the Rams split a pair of free throws again Anthony drew a foul and made both to increase the lead to 60-57 with 1:15 left. Twelve seconds later Prost swished one from beyond the arc and the game was tied 60-60.
With 5.4 seconds left Spann was fouled after pulling down a rebound off a Prost jumper and made his first, but missed his second free throw to give the Rams a one-point lead 2.2 seconds before Lequatte won the game.