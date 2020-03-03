Boys Basketball | Lequatte’s free throws leads Herrin past Mount Vernon

Lequatte walked down the length of the court and was ready to take his turn at the line when the Rams called back-to-back timeouts. Lequatte sat on the bench during both all by himself and when play resumed barely made the first as the ball rattled around before falling in and then made the second to give the Tigers the lead, 62-61.

Jackson Creel’s long 3-point attempt from just over the time line hit the iron and fell away to seal the Tigers win.

“I told the guys that 20 some people got killed by a tornado in Nashville last night and we weren’t one of them,” said Mount Vernon coach Doug Creel. “However, it was very disappointing for our seniors. We had won 10 games in a row and were playing well, but we did not play very well tonight. We shot free throws horrible, which we haven’t done all year. We’re a very good free throw shooting team, but we kept opening that door for them with turnovers. We got beat on a tough call and sometimes that happens.”

Herrin trailed by 12 with 3:42 left in the third quarter before Brandon Anthony started a 10-0 rally to cut the lead to two with 48 seconds left in the quarter. Anthony led the game with 32 points.

“We’re a second half team, so we knew we were going to come back and win the game,” Anthony said.