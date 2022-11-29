Boys Basketball | Local smaller conferences should be competitive this season

Many of the top boys' teams in the South Egyptian Conference, the Greater Egyptian Conference and the local members of the Cahokia and Midland Trail conferences have lost many or even all their returning starters, while some have starters coming back or talented newcomers to make the 2022-23 season an exciting and competitive year.

South Egyptian Conference

Meridian

Meridian is coming off its first conference title since 2019 and its first 20-win season since 2016, finishing with a perfect 8-0 conference sweep and 21-12 overall and having first-year coach David Davis named Coach of the Year.

“I like our chances in conference this year,” Davis said. “I love the way our guys are very locked in. I want to surprise people this year.”

Davis will be opening his second year at the helm with three returning starters and the best depth he’s ever had. Davis was a member of the Meridian 2014-15 team that finished second in the state where he averaged 17.7 points a game.

“I’m really guard heavy,” Davis said. “We’re going to be run-and-gun and get out in transition like last year. I want to use our bench more, so as to give guys a rest and not burn them out.”

Last year’s team had six players that averaged 10 or more points a game led by returning starter senior point guard Roger Gatewood, Jr. with 18 points.

Also back in the starting lineup are two shooting guards senior Tristen Mackins and junior Cole Kaufman, who averaged 11 and 10 points a game, respectively.

The other two starters are going to be a game-to-game decision chosen from three seniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

“The rest of the starting lineup is going to change,” Davis said. “As of right now I have a nine-man rotation. I have nine guys who can start for any of the teams in our conference. I have some who can shoot better than others, some who defend better than others and some who can handle the ball better than others. It just depends on what we need at that point in time or game.”

The three seniors are point guard D’Mari Jackson, forward Paul Bone and forward Josh Everage. The two sophomores are guards Raheem Glover and Shemar Easley and the freshman is guard Javionne Ransom.

Cobden

Karl Sweitzer takes over a team that has to replace four starters, but he has a roster of five seniors, one junior, two sophomores and four freshmen to build around.

“This is my first season at Cobden, but I was able to watch from a short distance over the last few years as an assistant on the Anna-Jonesboro staff,” said the first-year coach. "We have a hard-working group of young men on our roster and I feel like we can be pretty competitive this season. I believe defending SEC champion Meridian and Agape Christian are the teams at the top of our conference right now, so hopefully we can challenge them for that title this season.”

“We will have a lot of new faces this season,” Sweitzer said. “They are guys who have been in the program, but are now going to be called on to provide us with some big minutes.”

The returning starter is 6’6” senior Tyler Franklin. In the mix for starting jobs are seniors Brady Bundren and Kevin Webb, juniors Mitchell Howell and Jett Kuhn, and sophomores Aron Funes and Thomas Coleman.

“We will lean on Franklin's production and experience as our most seasoned player, but we are far from a one-man show,” Sweitzer said. “We have a balanced roster with a lot of interchangeable players.”

Agape Christian

The Knights were third in the conference finishing with a 6-2 record and 16-12 overall for its first above .500 season, excluding the 2021 COVID-19 season, since 2016.

Coach Dan Stevens has two returning seniors in Nate Kaufman, who averaged 23 points a game, and senior Isaac Goldman, who averaged 17 points a game.

Egyptian

The Pharaohs are coming off a fourth place in the conference and an 18-13 record overall for its fourth straight season, excluding the 2021 COVID-19 spring season, of 17 wins or more with its all-time leading scorer Christian Trexler taking over as head coach just two years after graduating.

“We have a totally different roster from last year with only five players returning from last year's team, so we are a very young team with a lot of potential to be something special,” Trexler said. “We got three transfers this year in Zion Stoner, Cassius Woodson, and Fanelle Woodson. We have a bright future ahead. We just have to get some experience at the high school level.”

Elverado

Michael Beckman takes over an Elverado boys basketball program that finished fifth in the conference and 13-17 overall last year. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season since four straight from 2016 to 2020.

“We look to improve on last year’s record,” Beckman said. “We are looking to have a great year led by a group of veteran seniors. As a first-year head coach we are learning together and some seniors are stepping into leadership positions.”

Joppa-Maple Grove

Joppa-Maple Grove is coming off a 9-15 season after Coach Kaleb Cox’s first season at the helm of the Rangers.

Century

The first four years of Coach Mark Zahm’s tenure have been more struggle than easygoing with a combined record of 29-68, including 3-21 last year, but there just might be a light at the end of tunnel with two starters and an experienced roster returning this season.

Leading the team are two senior returning starters, forward Landon Kissner and guard Connor Skaggs. Also back is senior forward Matt Nale, who returns from an ACL injury, and senior center Jyhrine Neal.

“We would like to be one of the top teams in our conference,” Zahm said. “This year's team has a lot of seniors and it has some more quickness. We are also looking for a breakout year from three sophomore guards Jael Soloman, Caden Crain and Samuel Perez, so we are looking for a record over .500.”

Shawnee

Shawnee has been going through a very rough patch the last six seasons with three seasons with no wins and the others with just one each, including last year finishing 1-19, but this year there is some hope more wins on the horizon.

“Last year we beat Dongola,” said second-year coach Trey Pender. “We are returning four starters in senior Dryden Wills and three juniors Brody Wills, Kayman Ford, and Ryan Libbert. I'm hoping our strengths this year will be our defense and our ability to get to the basket. I am really emphasizing discipline defense this year. I feel like we will be able to compete in conference this year and hopefully compete with most of the teams we play this year. However, I only have nine players, so depth and foul trouble will be our biggest weaknesses.”

Dongola

Colin Hall just two years from running the court as a player for Dongola is taking over a Demons team that comes into the season on a 41-game losing streak dating back to the 2019-20 season which includes 0-17 in 20-21 and 0-20 last year.

Hall is a sophomore at nearby Shawnee Community College and was a Demons assistant coach for his dad Preston last year and his dad has agreed to remain on as his assistant during the games, so the transition should be seamless.

Greater Egyptian Conference

The GEC has five of its eight teams coming off good seasons with two teams finishing with 20 or more wins and another with 18 along with one team advancing to the sectional semifinals and another to the regional finals.

Hardin County

The Cougars are coming off their best season since the regional champion team of 2015. After going 19-10 two years ago the 2021-22 team went 20-10 for its first 20-win season since 2015 and won the conference title with a perfect 7-0 record.

“We lost to NCOE in the regional semifinals by a point after beating them three times - twice during the regular season and once in the conference tournament championship game,” said coach Rodney Lane. “That was the first conference title in a while. I know we split with somebody four-five years ago.”

However, Lane is in full rebuild mode having lost eight seniors, including all five of his starters. He returns only one player with any significant varsity experience and he plans to field a starting unit with two juniors and three freshmen.

“This group here, especially the freshmen, really see the floor well,” Lane said. “Everybody on the team can shoot the ball.”

The first game starting unit had junior guard Walker Bebout and junior forward Morgan Fricker in the lineup.

“Walker is the only one on this roster that has very much varsity experience at all - he played as a freshman and played quite a bit of minutes as a sophomore,” Lane said. “There is nobody else on here with varsity experience.”

The three freshmen who started the opening game were guards Brandon Dutton and Landon Fricker and forward Nate Massie.

“The three freshmen are all athletic,” Lane said. “Those three freshmen are probably the best three players I’ve ever had in one class as far as talent and athleticism.”

The top players off the bench are sophomore forward Drew Vaughn, junior center Ethan Mitchell and senior center Lucas Moore.

Crab Orchard

Crab Orchard have been coached by the incomparable Jon Brown for the last 27 years and since 2013 his Trojans have posted six 20-win seasons out of eight, excluding the 2021 COVID-19 shortened spring season. This year Brown returns three starters from the team that finished second in the GEC with a 6-1 record and 21-7 overall.

“Our three returning starters bring back a lot of experience,” Brown said. “Our biggest challenge last season was rebounding against taller and stronger opponents.”

The returning starters are seniors guard Robbie Rooker, who averaged 16 points and four rebounds a game, forward Brinnen Norris (15 points and 7.5 rebounds) and forward Colton Throgmorton (11 points and five rebounds).

“Rooker will be looked to for strong guard play and will create many scoring opportunities for his teammates,” Brown said. “Norris is a well rounded player who plays tough around the basket. Throgmorton adds scoring punch and plays tough defense.”

Seniors center Conner Richardson, forward Troy Robbins and guard Joel Morrow, junior forward Colton Stover and sophomores forward Ethan Simmons, guard Cameron Clark and guard Carter Watts will be the top contributors off the bench.

NCOE

NCOE is coming off its best season in a long time winning its first regional title since 1992. Since Jordan Johnson became head coach two years ago for the 2021 COVID-19 spring season his teams have gone 30-14, including 18-13 last year. The Fighting Cardinals finished third in the GEC with a 5-2 record.

“I expect good things this year,” Johnson said. “We’re coming off our first regional championship in 30 years and we were led by juniors a lot of the year. They’ve been playing together since seventh grade and I think having that experience will pay off this year.”

Johnson returns three senior starters led by First-Team All-Conference forward Joel Hortin, who led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds a game and First-Team All-Conference point guard Preston Long. The other returning starter is shooting guard Cord Tucker.

“Joel’s a good scorer and a rebounder,” Johnson said. “Preston is quick, got good range and can take it to the hole. He can do it all on the offensive end. Three points separated him and Joel the whole season. Cord was my third leading scorer. He’s a really good catch and shoot guy. He’s developed more in the off-season. He’s good with pull-up and he’s got better at driving and being more aggressive.”

In the mix for the starting rotation are senior guard Colby Prather, senior forward Erik Healy and junior forward Spencer Shipp.

“Colby is a good shooter and a really good defender,” Lane said. “Erik was a bigger scorer on JV last year. He’s got a lot quicker and stronger. He rebounds well for his height. Spencer was a high-volume scorer on JV last year. He’s a big guy - really strong - finishes well around the basket. He’s a good catch and shoot guy. I have the luxury of having most of my guys being able to step out and hit the three. They are all pretty quick and move well.”

Senior forward Cain Weaver and two freshmen guard/forward Jaxon Simmons and guard Javan Garrett are in the mix for playing time.

Carrier Mills-Stonefort

The Wildcats advanced to the regional championship last year losing to NCOE by two points to finish with a 13-18 record overall and fourth in the GEC with a 4-3 record.

“We lost all five of our varsity starters, so we are a young team starting four sophomores and one senior,” said coach Austin Ferrell. “We will be athletic and play fast pace offense, but inexperience will hurt us in games, although I think we should surprise some teams and should finish in the middle of the conference.”

Pope County

The Pirates are coming off their fourth straight season with a winning record, excluding the 2021 COVID-19 spring season, finishing with a 13-12 record and fifth place (3-4) in the conference.

“We have a lot of size on this year's team with 6'5" center Garrett Robards, 6'5" forward Masin Presser, 6'3" forward Brody Barnes and 6'2" guards Eli Presser, Kane Jeffords and Landon Ohse,” said coach Jim Simmons. “Strength of the team is inside play and if ball control can come along, we could be a strong team.”

Gallatin County

After winning one sectional and five regional titles during the first three fourths of the 2010s the Hawks have failed to reach .500 the last three seasons, including 4-21 last year and finishing sixth in the conference with a 2-5 record.

“I expect our conference to be very competitive again this season where just about anyone could win or lose on any given night,” said coach Craig Utterback. “In my opinion, NCOE and Crab Orchard will be tough teams to beat each night. Hardin County has talented young players that are maturing quickly. I believe we have the team to finish near the top of the conference and make it really hard on other teams.”

Utterback is beginning his fourth year at the helm after losing four seniors and two starters. The returning three starters are senior center Rylie Rushing and juniors forward/center Noah Richardson and guard Wyatt Fromm.

Senior forward Kiran Fillingim, several juniors, and sophomore guard Grant Jackson will be integral pieces of the team’s success.

“Our juniors and seniors scheduled to be on the roster have a great deal of experience and will bring a thorough knowledge of our basketball system to the season,” Utterback said.

Thompsonville

The Tigers finished last season with an 11-19 record and tied for seventh in the GEC with a 1-6 record.

“Our numbers in the program are good,” said second-year coach Kevin Smith. “We have 24 young men in our program including 15 freshmen and sophomores. We feel like we are much further along than we were at this time last year even though we replace five seniors.”

Smith lost three starters, including All-Conference Brody Rone, but he has two senior starters returning in Kade Shelby and Hayden Lindhorst.

“Kade and Hayden have started since day one of their freshman year,” Smith said. “They have the experience and will have to lead us. We also have our sixth man back from last year, junior Damien Clem. Other key contributors this year will be seniors Gage Mullins, Gabe Casteel and John Wenzel, junior Andrew Herron and sophomores Gavin Sandy, Isaiah Wilson, Preston Pond, Skyler Lindhorst and Lucas Parrish.”

Galatia

It’s been 11 years since the Bearcats have finished with a winning record, including a 7-17 overall record last year and tied for seventh in the GEC with a 1-6 record.

Cahokia Conference

Steeleville

Steeleville is coming off two fabulous seasons going undefeated (15-0) during the 2021 COVID-19 spring season before going all the way to the Class 1A Final Four finishing fourth with a 29-9 record. In addition, the Warriors are the two-time Cahokia Conference defending champions with a 10-0 record last year.

“I think we’re going to be one of the better 1A teams around here,” said coach Aaron Fiene. “I expect us to compete for a regional championship and possibly a sectional.”

Even though Fiene has just two starters back they are two of the best in Southern Illinois in senior Honorable Mention All-State, All-South and First-Team All-Conference point guard Jacoby Gross and senior All-South and First-Team All-Conference guard Carter Wasson. Gross averaged 14 points a game and Wasson 10.

“Everything will run through Gross and Wasson,” Fiene said. “Our M.O. is we have two really good guards who can score and pretty much get their shot at will. I expect both of them to average about 15 points a game this year. And we’re going to really, really guard. We are very athletic and fast.”

Fiene also has senior forward/center Evan Buch back along with two other seniors wing guard Jack Knop and guard Evan Reitz.

“Buch didn’t start last year, but he started the year before, so he’s like two and a half returning starters,” Fiene said. “I only played six guys all year and he was our sixth guy. Reid Harriss only played about 12 minutes a game because of foul trouble, so Buch played most of the game. He’s our 6-2 big guy now that Harriss transferred to Pinckneyville.”

Knop and Reitz replace Lane Lazenby and Zach Mevert in the starting lineup. Junior guard Noah Fiene and sophomore center Hayden Sternberg will be the first off the bench or get some spot starts.

“Knop is playing again this year,” Fiene said. “He played as a freshman and a sophomore, but didn’t play last year. He can really shoot and he’s a real good slasher. I expect him to average around 10 points a game. Reitz is a more of a facilitator - he’s going to guard and bring up the ball a little bit. Fiene can really shoot. He was the leading scorer on JV last year with around 10 points a game. Sternberg is a big, strong, physical player. He’ll be our leading rebounder and shot blocker.”

In the mix for playing time are two other sophomores forward Canon Ruby and point guard Cale Newby.

“Ruby can shoot and play in and out,” Fiene said. “Newby will be the backup point guard.”

Chester

The Yellow Jackets finished exactly at .500 last year in Chris Toledo’s first year as head coach with a 15-15 record and a 5-5 record in the Cahokia Conference.

“It’s going to be a fun year,” Toledo said. “This team is a very close group that loves to compete and they don’t like to lose. We think the conference will be competitive this year. Wesclin is the favorite as they went 10-0 last year and return the best player in the conference and one of the best players in the South in Grant Fridley. However we think the conference will be stronger top to bottom than last year.”

Toledo lost two starters, but has back four players who started at times last year in seniors Chance Mott, Gavin Schroeder, Trace Fricke and sophomore Devante Palacio.

“Our biggest strength will be our depth,” Toledo said. “We could have a different lineup nightly depending on match-ups. With our depth, it’s hard to say who will lead us in scoring, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it’s someone different every night.”

Sparta

It’s been a tough two years for the Bulldogs going 0-12 during the 2021 COVID-19 spring season and following up with a 9-22 record last year and 1-9 in the Cahokia Conference in Coach Jordan Beckley’s first year as head coach.

Beckley returns four starters led by seniors Brayden Henry and Ethan Willis along with juniors James Pillers and Zach Bodeker.

“We should be much improved from last year,” said Beckley. “We lost seven games by five points or less last year, so we learned how to compete last year. This year is about learning how to win.”

Midland Trail Conference

Christ Our Rock Lutheran

Christ Our Rock Lutheran is in the unique position of being a member of two conferences this season. This year CORL will continue being a member of the MTC while also becoming a member of the one-year old Gateway Metro Conference joining Father McGivney, Metro-East Lutheran, Maryville Christian, Alton Marquette Catholic and Bunker Hill.

“Being in two conferences is not the norm I understand,” said coach Brent Reuter said. “Last year we finished second in the Midland Trail with an 8-1 record and in the new conference we beat Metro East Lutheran and split with Alton Marquette. I’m not making any predictions, but it would be nice to win two conference titles this year.”

The Silver Stallions are coming off a 20-9 season in Reuter’s first year at the helm. Reuter is the older brother of former major league pitcher Kirk Reuter.

Rueter has four starters returning in senior point guard Myles Pryor, senior shooting guard/forward Ryan Wuebbels, senior post Dallas Fair and junior guard Parker Boehne. Pryor led the team in scoring with 15 points a game and Boehne averaged 11.

“We got most everybody back,” Reuter said. “Point guard is very important in the system I run, so Myles will be a vital part to our team this year. He doesn’t have very many limitations. Ryan is very athletic and pretty quick for a 6’6” kid. He’ll score a lot, get a lot of rebounds and shot block for us. Dallas is 6’5” and is a more traditional post up player. We’re expecting good defense, blocked shots and rebounding from him and he can score, too. Parker has all three shots he can hit the three, hit the mid-range and put it in the hole. He’s a pretty all-around player. We’ve got a lot of people who can score, so we should be balanced in scoring.”

Senior 6’3” guard/forward Ethan Peltis is the favorite for the fifth starter. Junior guard Lendon Isaiah and senior guard Brayden Lueking are the top reserves off the bench.

“Ethan got good minutes last year,” Reuter said. “He’s 6’3” and handles the ball pretty well for a tall kid. Lendon started at times for us last year. He’s very quick. He dribbles and passes very well. Braydon is quick and a good defender.”

Woodlawn

Luke Cooper takes over the Woodlawn boys basketball team this year after spending the last two years coaching the JV. Last year the Cardinals had a streak of 13-straight winning seasons snapped finishing with a 4-22 record while finishing sixth in the Midland Trail with a 2-5 record.

“Last year’s team had their fair share of ups and downs including lots of injuries and illness,” Cooper said. “The positive is we only graduated one guy (Drew Martin), but losing Drew will hurt as he was a great shooter/scorer/playmaker. Last season really helped our guys mature and learn how to compete at the varsity level and with them being mostly sophomores and juniors that was huge.”

The returning starters are senior Carson Burkett, junior Chance Phelps, junior Wyatt Rollie and junior Talen Lee. Phelps and Rollie were the leading scorers last year.

I'm excited to see what this group can do this year,” Cooper said. “We bring back a ton of varsity experience. We have had a great summer and have gotten mentally and physically tougher. I look for a big year out of Phelps, Rollie, Lee, Burkett, and sophomore Isaiah Lamke. Our senior depth off the bench is going to be very helpful this season and we also have a good group of freshman. I’m excited to get rolling with this group. They are going to be fun to watch.”

Waltonville

The Spartans are coming off a five straight sub .500 finishes after winning the conference title in 2017 with a 9-0 record and finishing with a 19-7 record. Last year Waltonville fell to 5-17 and 1-6 in the conference.

Coach Anthony Lowery has a young team comprised of three juniors, two sophomores and 11 freshmen.

“This year's team is a coach’s dream because they just want to work and win together,” Lowery said. “Our strengths will be our defense, transition offense, and ability to score at the rim. With no seniors our very young team will look to improve each and every day”

Lowery has three junior returning starters in Seth Karnes, Makabe Devor, and Aiden Kretz. The other two starters are freshmen Gage Peterson and Kyle Cooper.