Boys Basketball | Marion falls to East St. Louis

MOUNT VERNON — The Marion Wildcats got off to a fantastic start against East St. Louis but couldn't sustain it Tuesday night and lost 70-53 to the Flyers in the semifinals of the Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional at Changnon Gymnasium.
East St. Louis (20-12) advances to Friday's championship game against either Carbondale or Chatham Glenwood, who face each other Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Marion, which had four seniors in Brett Lewis, Cavan Cameron, Frankie Horner and Jackson Connor, finished its season with a 22-12 record.
"We should be proud of ourselves and our season," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "I'm going to miss my four seniors. They're special. They've been a part of two regional championships and a part of a lot of wins. They've been a part of establishing a culture of basketball and how we're going to do things at Marion. I told them they're the foundation."
Marion's matchup against the defending Class 3A state champions came nearly two years to the day after Marion beat the Flyers in overtime to win the Centralia Sectional in 2018.
That one ended famously on a shot by Cole Schafer to send the Wildcats to the Springfield Super-Sectional. And this one got off to a tremendous start for Marion with a basket by Connor, then a 3-pointer from Jordan Cook and a ferocious dunk by Connor to put the Wildcats ahead 9-4.
The dunk pushed Connor's career point total to 2,000. Connor led all scorers Tuesday with 22 points, one below his season average, and finished with 2,018 points as Marion's all-time leading scorer.
But after the dunk, the Flyers went on a 16-0 run that included two long 3-pointers and a layup by Jashawn Anderson, who led four East St. Louis players in double figures with 18 points.
With the help of a steal and layup by Jabril Olivaria and a slam by Lashawn Johnson, the Flyers went into halftime with a 36-18 lead.
"The second quarter was a disaster," Gillespie said. "I told the team Saturday before I had even watched any tape that if we added East St. Louis' offensive rebounds to our turnovers that if the total was over 24 there was no way we could win.
"We did a good job offensive rebounding in the first half, but the turnovers just killed us. But, hey, they're the defending state champion."
Marion finished with 17 turnovers and all but four of those came in the first half as the Flyers continually cranked up the defensive pressure.
Marion kept fighting and clawing in the second half but also had trouble hitting shots. The Wildcats got to within 43-31 on a three-point play by Horner, but a dunk by Kemondreon Cansior started another run by the Flyers that pushed the lead to 20 early in the fourth quarter.
Six straight points by Jordan Cook, who had 11 points, helped the Wildcats get within 53-37, but a wide-open baseline 3-pointer by impressive freshman Macaleab Rich stopped that run.
Rich finished with 15 points, while Olivaria and Johnson both had 11.
"We needed a few things to go our way and they didn't," Gillespie said. "We just got careless with the basketball. They can put a lot of heat on you with their length and size and they shoot the gaps. With our decision-making and their athleticism, the game got away from us.
"But our kids continued to battle to the end so I'm proud of them."