Boys Basketball | Marion falls to East St. Louis

The dunk pushed Connor's career point total to 2,000. Connor led all scorers Tuesday with 22 points, one below his season average, and finished with 2,018 points as Marion's all-time leading scorer.

But after the dunk, the Flyers went on a 16-0 run that included two long 3-pointers and a layup by Jashawn Anderson, who led four East St. Louis players in double figures with 18 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of a steal and layup by Jabril Olivaria and a slam by Lashawn Johnson, the Flyers went into halftime with a 36-18 lead.

"The second quarter was a disaster," Gillespie said. "I told the team Saturday before I had even watched any tape that if we added East St. Louis' offensive rebounds to our turnovers that if the total was over 24 there was no way we could win.

"We did a good job offensive rebounding in the first half, but the turnovers just killed us. But, hey, they're the defending state champion."

Marion finished with 17 turnovers and all but four of those came in the first half as the Flyers continually cranked up the defensive pressure.