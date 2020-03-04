Boys Basketball | Marion gets past Mascoutah

"Early on he was able to score around the rim," Gillespie said. "Then they adjusted in the second half."

The Wildcats led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but Mascoutah pulled to within 30-29 on a 3-pointer by Braden Bryant at the 4:20 mark of the third period.

An interesting sequence followed before the next basket as three timeouts were called in succession, the first one by Marion and then two by Mascoutah, a stretch that changed the body language of the Wildcats.

"Our two best defensive possessions of the game were those two inbounds where they couldn't get the ball in," Gillespie said. "From there it carried on."

Connor scored on a nice feed from Frankie Horner, and then Horner scored his own basket to push the lead out. Rayzhaun Bardo followed with a layup and 3-pointer to make it 39-29 with 1:31 left in the third.

"We were much improved in the second half," Gillespie said. "We struggled in the first half still with the lead, then in the second half our seniors really brought us some good play."

Horner put back his own miss at the third-quarter buzzer, and Lewis sparked a 12-0 run with three straight tough inside moves as Marion put the game away.