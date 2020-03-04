Boys Basketball | Marion gets past Mascoutah

MARION — Jackson Connor did the early work and Brett Lewis helped close the door as Marion dumped Mascoutah, 58-39, Wednesday night in the semifinals of its own Class 3A Marion Regional boys basketball tournament at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
Marion (21-11) now advances to Friday night's championship game against Williamson County rival Herrin at 7 p.m., while Mascoutah finishes its season at 15-17.
Marion head coach Gus Gillespie called a timeout just 19 seconds into the game after Mascoutah's Jack Seibert scored on a baseline layup following the opening tip.
"I've called them quicker than that," Gillespie said. "I just didn't like our look. I didn't like our look the entire first half, especially from a defensive standpoint. We were really out of character, and I just tried to wake them up.
"We didn't really wake up until about the six-minute mark of the third quarter."
Connor nearly single-handedly kept the Wildcats in the game during the first half. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 16 of Marion's 18 points in the first quarter, which ended with Marion holding an eight-point lead.
Marion went into halftime with a 26-22 lead and Connor having matched Mascoutah's point total by himself. Connor finished the game with 26 points and is now nine points away from passing Greg Starrick to become the school's all-time leading scorer. He's also 33 points away from 2,000 for his career.
"Early on he was able to score around the rim," Gillespie said. "Then they adjusted in the second half."
The Wildcats led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but Mascoutah pulled to within 30-29 on a 3-pointer by Braden Bryant at the 4:20 mark of the third period.
An interesting sequence followed before the next basket as three timeouts were called in succession, the first one by Marion and then two by Mascoutah, a stretch that changed the body language of the Wildcats.
"Our two best defensive possessions of the game were those two inbounds where they couldn't get the ball in," Gillespie said. "From there it carried on."
Connor scored on a nice feed from Frankie Horner, and then Horner scored his own basket to push the lead out. Rayzhaun Bardo followed with a layup and 3-pointer to make it 39-29 with 1:31 left in the third.
"We were much improved in the second half," Gillespie said. "We struggled in the first half still with the lead, then in the second half our seniors really brought us some good play."
Horner put back his own miss at the third-quarter buzzer, and Lewis sparked a 12-0 run with three straight tough inside moves as Marion put the game away.
That final run also included layups by seniors Horner, Cavan Cameron and Connor before junior Jordan Cook iced the game with a 3-pointer. Lewis had eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
"Horner and Lewis really woke up on the defensive end and then we were able to get a few things in transition because of our defense," Gillespie said. "Brett did a really good job on both ends of the floor."
Mascoutah didn't have a player reach double figures. Ryan Bibb and Seibert, both sophomores, led the Indians with nine points apiece.
Herrin returns to Friday night's regional championship game after having defeated Waterloo in overtime and top-seeded Mount Vernon earlier this week at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
"Obviously they had a very impressive win the other night against Mount Vernon and it's going to be a tough ballgame," Gillespie said. "Herrin has played a tough schedule and really came in here and has played well."