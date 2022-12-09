Boys Basketball | Marion rallies to beat Carbondale in overtime

CARBONDALE — Marion trailed by 18 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but rallied to beat Carbondale, 53-51, in overtime to hold on to the lead in the South Seven Friday night in the Terrier gymnasium.

Marion improved to 4-4 on the season and 2-0 in the South Seven while Carbondale fell to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The Terriers opened the game scoring the first five points on a pull-up jumper by Jaden Patterson and a 3-pointer by DeCarl Payne. After Marion cut the 5-4 Payne canned another three and Tate scored on a putback to get back the five-point lead with 3:38 remaining in the opening quarter.

Nick Ucci sliced into the lead with a 3-pointer from right side of the key and Carbondale responded with a 3-pointer by Levi Teague from the left side of the key. The teams traded baskets again before Jeremiah Tate put back another missed shot with 0.01 seconds left to give the Terriers a 17-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

Both teams shot well in the first quarter with Carbondale making 7-of-13, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and Marion making 5-of-9, including 1-of-2 from long distance.

The Terriers stretched their lead to 13 points twice with the last time being with 1:49 remaining on a layup down the lane by Payne. After Evan Noelle scored on a pull-up jumper from the free throw line Tate stole the ball and scored on a layup with 32.8 seconds left to give the Terriers a 32-19 lead at the half.

The Terriers were out-of-sight in the second quarter making their first seven shots with the only miss being a blocked shot with less than a minute left. Marion cooled off making missing 11 of its 15 shots, including all six of its shots from the perimeter.

When Payne sank a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, the Terriers led 43-25. Then the rally of the ages began with Ucci sinking the first of three consecutive 3-pointers and four total in the fourth quarter to start a 26-0 run to cut the lead to two with 2:55 remaining.

Teague sank a 3-pointer to give the Terriers a five-point lead, but Marion responded with Noelle putting back his own missed shot and following with a 3-pointer to tie the game, 46-46, with 48 seconds remaining.

Marion missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 8.9 seconds left and Carbondale missed two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Noelle gave the Wildcats the early lead in the four-minute overtime period by splitting a pair of free throws. Nehemiah Goodman then stole the ball and fed Ucci for a layup to up the lead three.

Payne tied the score on a 3-pointer from the right side to tie the score again with 1:40 left. Noelle scored again on a pull-up to regain the lead for Marion, but Patterson scored on a rebound of a missed 3-pointer to tie the score 51-51 with 58 seconds remaining.

Fifteen seconds later Noelle scored on a pull-up to complete the improbable rally with 43.4 left.