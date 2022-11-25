Boys Basketball | Mascoutah outshoots Marion at Tip-Off Classic tourney

MASCOUTAH — Marion led 14-13 after one quarter of play, but after that, it was all Mascoutah as the host Indians notched a 57-47 win Friday in the third round of the Tip-Off Classic.

With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 1-2 in tournament play and 1-2 on the season. Mascoutah improves to 2-1 in the tourney and on the season. Marion will take on Trenton-Wesclin in the fifth-place game Saturday. The Indians will play Nashville for third place. Collinsville will tangle with Columbia in the championship game.

Wildcats head coach Gus Gillespie said 3-pointers by the home team swung the momentum of the game.

"No. 3 (Ian Tompkins) hurt us in the first half. He had three 3s," Gillespie said.

But it wasn't only Tompkins. Jayden McCoo had two triples for the Indians. Quincy Hall and Michael Fox had one each and Corey Harris tacked on three in the second half.

While Mascoutah banged out 10 trifectas on the night, Marion could only manage three and two of those came after the outcome had been determined.

"Mascoutah right now is the better basketball team," Gillespie said. "I don't know if they will be the better team in February, but they are right now."

The Marion coach said he needs to find second, third and fourth offensive options to supplement the scoring of senior guard Evan Noelle, who led the Wildcats Friday with 28 points.

"Noelle put up a heck of a game, but we have to have some other guys who can score. I thought our sophomore, Kaden Rogowski (10 points), tried to do some things for us on the offensive end. As a team, our effort was great. We just have to shoot the ball better."