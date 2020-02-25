Boys Basketball | Massac County advances to championship game at Vienna Regional

"The difference in the game was they hit shots and we missed shots in that third quarter," Chamness said. "Give them credit because they went zone to kind of make us complacent, but they made their shots and we didn't."

A layup by Sweatt off a nifty assist from Russell gave the Patriots a 53-40 lead and the margin stayed in double figures the rest of the way. Sweatt had eight points in the decisive third quarter, when Mizell and Travis also hit 3-pointers in addition to two by Ramer.

"We started attacking the basket instead of settling so much," Hosman said. "Tonight was the first time in a long time that we've had four in double figures and Kaleb Ramer didn't have doubles but he played a really good ballgame for us."

Overstreet hit five 3-pointers and led Anna-Jonesboro with 17 points, while Noah McFarland had 12 and Blake Pena tallied 11. Those three are seniors along with Faust and Ethan Klett.

"What a group," Chamness said. "Pena and McFarland have played a ton of basketball. We'll miss all five of our seniors, obviously. What a special group. They really took our program to the next level."

Hosman made a point of talking to A-J's seniors after the final buzzer sounded.

"Their seniors are really good kids," Hosman said. "They battle and I just have a lot of respect for those boys."