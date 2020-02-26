Boys Basketball | Murphysboro advances to regional title game

MURPHYSBORO — Every time Murphysboro needed a big basket, JaQuan Jackson seemed to always be in the right place Wednesday night.

Jackson capped a game-changing run in the third quarter with a 3-pointer and then scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the final frame as the host Red Devils held off Du Quoin, 58-48, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Murphysboro Regional.

"He had a pretty good game," said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. "He made some big 3s when they got close to help us stretch it out a little bit and he's always a really good free-throw shooter."

Murphysboro (24-7) advances to Friday night's championship game against Pinckneyville with tip-off set for 7 p.m., while Du Quoin finishes with a 9-21 mark that also included a blowout loss to the Red Devils in December.

Jamarr McZeke added 13 points for Murphysboro, including a triple that gave the Red Devils their first double-digit lead of 26-16 in the second period.

A basket by Du Quoin's Braeden Pursell cut that margin to eight at the half, but Murphysboro scored the first 12 points of the third quarter. That blitz included a trey by Aren Abell after Dezmond Clark tried to finish a three-point play and then Jackson's 3-pointer that made it 40-18 at the 3:45 mark.