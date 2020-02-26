Boys Basketball | Murphysboro advances to regional title game

MURPHYSBORO — Every time Murphysboro needed a big basket, JaQuan Jackson seemed to always be in the right place Wednesday night.
Jackson capped a game-changing run in the third quarter with a 3-pointer and then scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the final frame as the host Red Devils held off Du Quoin, 58-48, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Murphysboro Regional.
"He had a pretty good game," said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. "He made some big 3s when they got close to help us stretch it out a little bit and he's always a really good free-throw shooter."
Murphysboro (24-7) advances to Friday night's championship game against Pinckneyville with tip-off set for 7 p.m., while Du Quoin finishes with a 9-21 mark that also included a blowout loss to the Red Devils in December.
Jamarr McZeke added 13 points for Murphysboro, including a triple that gave the Red Devils their first double-digit lead of 26-16 in the second period.
A basket by Du Quoin's Braeden Pursell cut that margin to eight at the half, but Murphysboro scored the first 12 points of the third quarter. That blitz included a trey by Aren Abell after Dezmond Clark tried to finish a three-point play and then Jackson's 3-pointer that made it 40-18 at the 3:45 mark.
"We told the kids at the half that those first three minutes were the most important — and they took control in those first three minutes and built their lead," said Du Quoin coach Jason James. "But I can't say enough about our kids. That's a team that beat us by 26 at our place early in the year, so it was nice to see our effort and us come out and fight and battle to the very end."
The Indians indeed kept fighting and cut that 22-point margin down to as little as six on a layup by Pursell with 45 seconds left. But that was after a layup by Kadin Mays dropped the lead to seven and Jackson banked in a layup for a three-point play and Saviere Myers scored to give the Devils a 12-point cushion.
Du Quoin's final push also included buckets by Dasani Edward and Wade Roberson. The Indians didn't get closer than six as McZeke converted a stickback and Jackson capped the win with two free throws with 19.2 seconds left.
"We wanted to speed it up early and our press wasn't very effective," Murphy said. "Our half-court trap got us a little bit more. Then late we wanted to slow it down obviously and we kind of had a letdown. It's been like this all year. We grind out games. We do enough to win it seems like."
Pursell led the Indians with 14 points. Mays added 12 and Roberson had 10 for a Du Quoin squad that visibly had Murphysboro's utmost respect.
"They're battlers," Murphy said. "They battle and this time of year everyone is playing to not give up their uniform."