Boys Basketball | Murphysboro beats Nashville for sectional title

MCLEANSBORO — Murphysboro’s trophy case is threatening to run out of room.

The Red Devils added the Class 2A Hamilton County Sectional title to their growing collection Friday night, leading wire-to-wire in a 57-47 victory over Nashville at Jerry Sloan Gym.

JaQuan Jackson fired in a game-high 17 points and set the school’s single-season record for 3-pointers, while Dezmond Clark added 15 and Calvon Clemons chipped in 11 points. Murphysboro (27-7) advances to a super-sectional at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Banterra Center, where it will play Breese Mater Dei.

“That’s big,” said Clark. “It’s going to be the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of in my life. Hopefully, we can put on a show like we did tonight.”

After stifling the Hornets (28-7) with superior defense in the first half, the Red Devils kept them at bay with efficient offense in the second half. They hit 11 of 16 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line, and converted 12 of 15 at the foul line.

To put it another way: They scored 38 points in a half against a team that doesn’t allow 38 points in a game very often. No wonder Nashville coach Wayne Harre appeared shocked afterwards.