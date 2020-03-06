Boys Basketball | Murphysboro beats Nashville for sectional title

MCLEANSBORO — Murphysboro’s trophy case is threatening to run out of room.
The Red Devils added the Class 2A Hamilton County Sectional title to their growing collection Friday night, leading wire-to-wire in a 57-47 victory over Nashville at Jerry Sloan Gym.
JaQuan Jackson fired in a game-high 17 points and set the school’s single-season record for 3-pointers, while Dezmond Clark added 15 and Calvon Clemons chipped in 11 points. Murphysboro (27-7) advances to a super-sectional at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Banterra Center, where it will play Breese Mater Dei.
“That’s big,” said Clark. “It’s going to be the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of in my life. Hopefully, we can put on a show like we did tonight.”
After stifling the Hornets (28-7) with superior defense in the first half, the Red Devils kept them at bay with efficient offense in the second half. They hit 11 of 16 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line, and converted 12 of 15 at the foul line.
To put it another way: They scored 38 points in a half against a team that doesn’t allow 38 points in a game very often. No wonder Nashville coach Wayne Harre appeared shocked afterwards.
“We knew we were going to have trouble staying in front of them,” he said. “That was going to be an issue. But when they shoot it from the arc like that, they’re as good as anybody.”
The game played to its billing for a half. Two outstanding defensive teams and the nerves of a sectional final led to a lot of empty trips in the first 16 minutes. The first field goal didn’t come until nearly halfway through the first quarter — on a banked 3-pointer by Murphysboro center Jameirr Frazier.
It was 8-4 Red Devils after a period before Jackson became the first player to find footing offensively. Frustrated by a triangle-and-two by Mount Carmel on Wednesday night that held him to five points, Jackson checked in with a driving layup, a 3-ball, two foul shots and a transition bucket that helped Murphysboro establish a 17-6 advantage.
You have free articles remaining.
“It gave my confidence a big boost,” he said. “I needed that. It felt good.”
Meanwhile, the Hornets couldn’t crack the code against a box-and-one defense that saw Clark get the assignment against Carson Parker, Nashville’s best player. While Clark drew three first half fouls, Parker didn’t score until a 3-pointer, shortly after Clark went to the bench for the half’s remainder.
The 19-9 halftime score was problematic in many ways for the Hornets. Chiefly, Harre-coached teams are good at a lot of things, but they aren’t built to make up double-figure deficits, particularly this one that was susceptible to scoring droughts.
“We had to play faster than we really want to,” he said of the second half.
Nashville gave it its best shot. After consecutive 3-pointers by Clark made it 25-11, the Hornets finally made shots. Terry Pelczynski got going from the perimeter, while Parker started bulling to the bucket. Pelczynski’s second 3 of the quarter made it a 33-28 game going to the fourth.
But when Nashville’s crowd finally got to full roar, Jackson applied the silencer. He sandwiched a third Pelczynski 3-ball with two of his own. When Jamarr McZeke turned a Clark feed into his first bucket, the Red Devils regained a 10-point lead with less than five minutes left.
“We came back and answered the bell with them,” Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy said.
Having maneuvered the game into a spot where they had to lose it for the Hornets to win, the Red Devils calmly put it away by staying strong with the ball and making foul shots. Every starter made a free throw down the stretch and Nashville never got the game closer than nine points.
Pelczynski finished with 14 points and Parker scored 13, but it wasn’t quite enough for the Hornets. As the game ended, Jackson chest-bumped Frazier in celebration, while Clark wore a net around his neck shortly thereafter.
Murphysboro’s nucleus played for a Class 4A state title in football just over three months ago. It’s now 32 minutes away from earning a trip to the state semifinals in basketball.
“For us to make it this far is like a dream come true,” Clark said.