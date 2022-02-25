Boys Basketball | Murphysboro defeats Carterville for Regional title

WEST FRANKFORT — In the end, it came down to execution and the Murphysboro Red Devils were just a little bit better at it than Carterville Friday night. The top-seeded Red Devils protected the ball with the lead and made enough free throws down the stretch run to post a 46-36 win over the Lions in the championship game of the Class 2A West Frankfort Regional.

Senior guard Calvon Clemons, a four-year starter for Murphysboro, poured in 15 points to pace the offense. Most of his points came off the dribble drive and at the charity stripe after being fouled on a drive.

Two other starters reached double figures, as well. Sophomore guard Karmelo Abernathy tickled the twine for 12 points and junior center AJ Walker contributed 11 to the cause.

Carterville was led by Caden Hawkins who finished with 13 points, including three triples.

"I thought everybody did an outstanding job defensively," said Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy. "And we hit some key free throws down the stretch, which at times hasn't been a strength of ours, but we were really focused tonight. It was a heck of a game."

Murphy also tipped his hat to Clemons, who ran the offense and played solid defensively.

"Calvon was the difference. He was awfully good tonight, driving to the basket and knocking free throws down. Four-year starter for us."

Clemons, emotional after the win with a net draped over his shoulders and holding the championship plaque, said winning the regional title means everything to him and his teammates.

"I put everything I had into it because that's the kind of player that I am," Clemons said. "I thought we played very well defensively tonight."

The senior added that the Red Devils don't mind playing with a target on their back.

"We're used to it," he said. "It motivates us to play better."

Murphysboro took a 13-8 lead after one period of play with Clemons scoring six of the points. Walker had four and Abernathy added a field goal. The Lions received five points from sophomore forward Aiden Hinton and junior Caden Hawkins had one 3-pointer.

In the second period, the spread remained the same with both clubs earning 10 points of offense, leaving the score 23-18 in favor of the Red Devils at the intermission.

Carterville closed to within three at 26-23 following a goaltending call against Walker off a shot from Peyton Bittle. But then Murphysboro went on an 8-0 run to push the lead out to 11 at 34-23. Clemons had a conventional three-point play. Walker hit 3-of-4 free throws and Abernathy scored off a steal.

Carterville tallied the final two points of the period on a basket by senior Townsend Barton. The Lions made one final push in the fourth quarter with Kade Lustenberger hitting a pair of jumpers sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Hawkins, cutting the deficit to three at 39-36 with less than three minutes to play.

But once again, the Red Devils answered.

Walker hit two free tosses. Anthony hit a free throw followed by yet more free throws by Clemons and Abernathy to account for the final margin of victory.

"They (Red Devils) were really good defensively and caused us all kinds of problems with their athleticism and strength," said Lions head coach Shane Hawkins. "It was a physical basketball game, and for those players who are back next year, they have to learn over the next nine months is how physical you have to play to have success."

With the win, the Red Devils improve to 28-2 overall and advance to the Carterville Sectional next week to take on Nashville after their overtime victory against Pinckneyville in the championship of the Du Quoin Regional.

Carterville closes out its season with a mark of 20-11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0