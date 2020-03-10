Boys Basketball | Murphysboro falls to Breese Mater Dei

Jacob Schadegg tallied 10 for the Knights, which converted 52.8 percent of their shots from the field and earned a 29-15 rebounding advantage. Murphysboro managed just two rebounds after halftime.

Clemons scored eight points to pace the Red Devils, which made only 11 of 34 attempts from the field. That was a far cry from a 53 percent performance during sectional wins over Mount Carmel and Nashville.

“We sure hit a dry spell,” Murphy said. “We didn’t shoot the ball like we’ve shot it in the past. It sure seemed like we missed a lot of close ones, didn’t it? We beat them off the dribble like I thought we could and we got to the basket, but we missed a lot of close shots.

“Those shots have been going in for us the last couple of weeks, but not tonight. We just didn’t shoot it well tonight.”

Although the huge crowd was mostly clad in crimson and corn, Murphysboro got no benefit from it right away. It was Mater Dei that came out crisp on both ends of the court. Haake’s layup and 3-ball, then a runner from Schadegg made it 7-0 just 2:14 into the game.