Boys Basketball | Murphysboro falls to Breese Mater Dei

CARBONDALE — Murphysboro’s bid to add a state tournament appearance in basketball to its 4A state final game in football was asphyxiated Tuesday night.
Breese Mater Dei pitched a 16-0 shutout in the third quarter, turning a close game into a runaway and cruising to a 46-26 victory in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Banterra Center.
The Red Devils (27-8) suffered a deadly 12-minute, 52-second scoring drought after evening the score at 16 just before the midway point of the second quarter. Calvon Clemons finally broke through with a layup 15 seconds into the fourth quarter, but at that point, the game was decided.
“The better team won this game,” Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy said. “They put a whipping on us.”
Murphysboro failed to score on 16 consecutive possessions – the last five of the second quarter and all 11 in the third. It missed 12 straight shots and committed five turnovers.
On the other end, the Knights (30-5) ran their offense fluidly, almost to the point that Tom Emanski might have wanted to do a basketball tutorial. They were 7 of 9 from the field, with every bucket coming on a layup or a short shot in the lane, and converted both their free throws.
Mitchell Haake scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Mater Dei, which will meet defending state champ Chicago Orr in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at Peoria Civic Center. Caleb Zurliene added 12 points, blocked two shots and altered probably five or six others.
Jacob Schadegg tallied 10 for the Knights, which converted 52.8 percent of their shots from the field and earned a 29-15 rebounding advantage. Murphysboro managed just two rebounds after halftime.
Clemons scored eight points to pace the Red Devils, which made only 11 of 34 attempts from the field. That was a far cry from a 53 percent performance during sectional wins over Mount Carmel and Nashville.
“We sure hit a dry spell,” Murphy said. “We didn’t shoot the ball like we’ve shot it in the past. It sure seemed like we missed a lot of close ones, didn’t it? We beat them off the dribble like I thought we could and we got to the basket, but we missed a lot of close shots.
“Those shots have been going in for us the last couple of weeks, but not tonight. We just didn’t shoot it well tonight.”
Although the huge crowd was mostly clad in crimson and corn, Murphysboro got no benefit from it right away. It was Mater Dei that came out crisp on both ends of the court. Haake’s layup and 3-ball, then a runner from Schadegg made it 7-0 just 2:14 into the game.
Murphy had to call a timeout before his team scored a point, something no bench boss wants to do. But Murphysboro found some traction late in the quarter when it was able to get into transition and not have to deal with the 6-6 Zurliene swatting or altering shots.
It scored on five of its last six first quarter possessions, with Clemons tossing in a 30-footer as time expired to make it 14-12 Knights.
Murphysboro tied the game twice in the first four minutes of the second quarter on a fast-break bucket by JaQuan Jackson and a layup by Jamarr McZeke off a Clemons feed. But Mater Dei didn’t allow a point over the last 4:37 of the half.
Meanwhile, the Knights punched inside to Zurliene for a short jumper and a driving layup, then got two foul shots from Haake. That was enough to carry them to halftime with a 22-16 advantage.
Mater Dei was 9 of 20 from the field while the Red Devils canned only 7 of 20. Murphysboro managed a 13-12 edge in rebounding, but forced just two turnovers.