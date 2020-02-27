Boys Basketball | Murphysboro hosts Pinckneyville, local teams prepare for regional title games

Southern Illinois will be well-represented on Friday as regional championships tipoff across the area in Class 1A and 2A.

The best matchup on paper could be Murphysboro hosting Pinckneyville in its Class 2A regional final. The Panthers are coming off a 20-point victory against Sparta, while the Red Devils outlasted Du Quoin by 10 points.

Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy thought that if his team played well enough at home in the regional, then he knew it would come down to facing Pinckneyville in the championship. The playoff atmosphere can work both ways according to Murphy, as the Red Devils seek their first regional crown since 2011.

“Sometimes big atmospheres can make kids push themselves too much,” said Murphy. “We can’t go down by 10 points to Pinckneyville and expect to make up that deficit with one shot. They’re a very good team and will run us out of the gym if we start taking bad shots.”

According to Murphy, the first quarter score will say a lot about the Red Devils' chances against the Panthers. Pinckneyville doesn’t turn the ball over and gets a very effective shot down the floor. Led by the shooting of Dawson Yates, Devin Kitchen and company, Murphy is set to match those two on defense with the speed of Dezmond Clark and JaQuan Jackson.