Boys Basketball | Murphysboro hosts Pinckneyville, local teams prepare for regional title games

Southern Illinois will be well-represented on Friday as regional championships tipoff across the area in Class 1A and 2A.
The best matchup on paper could be Murphysboro hosting Pinckneyville in its Class 2A regional final. The Panthers are coming off a 20-point victory against Sparta, while the Red Devils outlasted Du Quoin by 10 points.
Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy thought that if his team played well enough at home in the regional, then he knew it would come down to facing Pinckneyville in the championship. The playoff atmosphere can work both ways according to Murphy, as the Red Devils seek their first regional crown since 2011.
“Sometimes big atmospheres can make kids push themselves too much,” said Murphy. “We can’t go down by 10 points to Pinckneyville and expect to make up that deficit with one shot. They’re a very good team and will run us out of the gym if we start taking bad shots.”
According to Murphy, the first quarter score will say a lot about the Red Devils' chances against the Panthers. Pinckneyville doesn’t turn the ball over and gets a very effective shot down the floor. Led by the shooting of Dawson Yates, Devin Kitchen and company, Murphy is set to match those two on defense with the speed of Dezmond Clark and JaQuan Jackson.
“Yates is a pretty good player, but what impresses me the most about him is his ability to assist the ball,” said Murphy. “Dezmond is sound defensively with speed so we plan to match him up on Yates, and then Kitchen is a spot-up shooter with size so we’ll have Jackson on him.”
Yates has been a handful for defenders his entire high school career with over 1,500 points under his belt.
Another key matchup to keep an eye on will be how the Red Devils plan to defend the 6-foot-5 junior Dre Scott.
Murphysboro is a team that has faced matchup problems all season long, but is able to make up for it with speed. The last time Murphy felt his team matched up well against an opponent came when the Red Devils defeated Centralia on Jan. 7.
“That’s just been the story of our season,” said Murphy. “We have matchup problems every game, but I feel like our quickness overcompensates that. We have continued to grind out games all season long and this one will be no different.”
Some other 2A matchups to keep tabs on will be Fairfield (27-4) and Benton (26-7) facing off in the Carmi-White County regional. The Rangers advanced past Harrisburg in the semifinals on a last second 3-pointer from Brad Hammond, while the Mules defeated the host Bulldogs by 19 points.
Massac County (25-6) will be going up against Mount Carmel (20-10) at Vienna. Both teams enjoyed a first-round bye before blowing past their semifinal opponents.
In Class 1A, Cobden (23-8) will host Cairo (16-16) in the championship round of the Appleknockers regional. The Pilots were able to outlast Egyptian in an 86-74 game and Cobden took care of business against Century by a final score of 66-47.
Goreville (27-2) takes on Pope County (21-10) in the Crab Orchard regional. The Blackcats are coming off a 32-point victory over Meridian and the Pirates were able to sneak past the host with a 50-49 win.
