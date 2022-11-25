Boys Basketball | New Athens defeats Ziegler-Royalton at Turkey Tourney in Christopher

CHRISTOPHER — Behind 22 points by Gannon Birkner the New Athens Yellow Jackets shook off a disappointing 52-50 loss to Wayne City on the first day to beat Zeigler-Royalton, 75-46, on the fourth day of the 48th annual Christopher Turkey Tournament Friday night.

“We’ve got a fast bunch, so we’ve been working on some presses a lot, so I think there are a number of teams we can speed the game up on and create some turnovers,” said New Athens coach Conrad Widdersheim. “We created a lot of turnovers in the first six minutes, but didn’t capitalize on them. We started got some good 3-point shooters to give us some confidence, so we were able to do that at the end of the first quarter and the rest of the first half.”

Birkner came into the game needing 22 points to reach a 1,000 points for his career, and still needed 11 points in the second half to reach that feat after scoring on four two-point baskets and making 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

“I got 22 exactly,” Birkner said. “I’ve never been know to shoot 3’s, but I made two in the third to get there, so I’ll take it. I did know where I was and although we had a pretty big lead we wanted to get it out of the way. So when coach told me to be aggressive I started shooting.”

He cut that to eight points with a 3-pointer from the right side of the top of the key 53 seconds into the third quarter. Forty-six seconds later he scored on a hook shot from the paint and in 28 seconds went fouled while shooting and missed his first free throw, but made his second with 4:49 remaining in the quarter to cut that margin to five points.

Birkner needed just 26 seconds to sink a layup to leave him three points away from his goal. Then with 3:37 remaining in the quarter he was at the top of the key and shifted a few feet to his left and sank his second 3-pointer to exactly hit a 1,000 points.

“I’m now in the hunt for the school record now,” Birkner said. “I need 604 to break the record. I scored 600 last year, so we’ll see what I can do.”

The game was stopped soon right after he was taken out for the announcement to be made before the crowd. He left with his team leading 67-26.

“I got taken out and it got announced right after, so I guess everybody will remember me for shooting 3’s,” Birkner said.

Zeigler-Royalton (0-2) survived the first six minutes of the game, despite turning the ball over eight times to trail by six, but when Owen Tolson swished a 3-pointer from left side of the top of the key with 1:52 remaining that broke the damn open leading to a 13-5 Yellow Jackets run to give New Athens a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

Chase Vanhoorebeke got the Tornadoes off to a good start with a 3-pointer from the same spot as Tolson’s shot to, but the Yellow Jackets responded with a 16-0 run to take a 37-10 lead with 4:50 remaining in the half.

Zeigler-Royalton got the line in the final 4:10 four times, but missed the front end of three one-and-one’s and both of a two-shot opportunity to fall behind 52-17 at the half.

After turning the ball over 10 times in the first quarter, Zeigler-Royalton turned in over another 10 times in the second.

"We have a first-year point guard and he’s learning,” said Zeigler-Royalton coach Jimmy Stevens. “Our seniors are doing a good job of pulling him aside and letting him know it’s OK, do I know we’ll get it cleaned up.”

The Tornadoes came out of halftime with their heads up. Led by 12 points from Vanhoorebeke Zeigler-Royalton traded baskets with New Athens only to be outscored 21-19 to go into the fourth quarter down, 73-36. Vanhoorebeke led the Tornadoes with 15 points.

The fourth quarter was under the running clock rule with the Tornadoes cutting into the lead by scoring 10 points to two by the Yellow Jackets.