Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville advances behind record breaking night by Devin Kitchen

MURPHYSBORO — Devin Kitchen broke Shane Hawkins’ 29-year old school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight to lead Pinckneyville to a 66-46 win over Sparta in the semifinal game of the Class 2A Murphysboro boys basketball regional Tuesday night.
“I didn’t feel before the game that this was going to be a record-breaking night,” Kitchen said. “In pregame I was making shots, but I wasn’t making this many. Once they started to fall, I kept shooting them and my teammates kept finding me.”
Pinckneyville (28-3) will play the winner of the host Murphysboro and Du Quoin on Friday at 7 p.m. for the regional title.
“If we play Murphysboro it will be on their home court and if we play Du Quoin it’s a rivalry game, so we’re going to worry about ourselves and get ready for Friday,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner.
For the game, Pinckneyville made 11-of-23 from beyond the arc and 25-of-54 shots from the field overall. The 11 3-pointers tied the best for the season which also came against Sparta on Dec. 13 at home.
“We played well the last five games and it kind of carried over,” Waggoner said. “Our kids are extremely focused. When you have a senior-oriented team, they know this is the time to play their best basketball. They practice that way and it’s carried over to our games.”
Kitchen finished the night with a game-high 28 points, including 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, and pulled down seven rebounds. The senior center began his march to the record 56 seconds into the game with his first 3-pointer from the left side.
“I think it was a combination of we were playing inside out and Dre Scott was working hard inside which created a lot of opportunities on the perimeter and then Dawson Yates playing with the pace broke them down created shots for Devin,” Waggoner said. “It’s a great record that stood for a long time. They said it was 1991 and it happened right here in Murphysboro’s gym. He had to make the shots and he did.”
With 3:42 remaining in the opening frame, Kitchen swished his second from the right side of the key and sank his third with 1:26 left in the first quarter from the top of the key.
Kitchen made it four with 2:26 into the second quarter on another shot from the right edge of the key and 1:29 later sank his fifth from the left corner.
Kitchen drained his sixth from the left corner with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter to give the Panthers its biggest lead of the game — 33 points — at 52-19.
The record tying basket came 1:41 into the fourth quarter from the top of the key and the record breaker landed into the bottom of the net again from the top of the key with 3:09 remaining in the game. And with the record firmly in his pocket Kitchen fouled out nine seconds later.
Dre Scott finished with 16 points and Dawson Yates added 15 points with Grant Tanner finishing with seven rebounds and Scott six.
Sparta (13-17) took the lead 1-0 when Dauntay Merideth was fouled 37 seconds into the game and made his first free throw, but missed his second. Merideth finished with 11 points.
The Panthers went on a 10-3 run to take a 10-4 lead with 3:13 left only to see the Bulldogs cut the lead to two on a two baskets by Carlos Keen, who finished with 12 points. Jayden Ethington came off the bench to lead Sparta with 13 points.
Pinckneyville exploded in the second quarter for 29 points behind four 3-pointers to put a tight game away. Kitchen, who had sank three from beyond the arc in the first quarter, sank two more in the first three minutes of the second quarter to extend the Panther lead that had shrunk to two points with 2:20 left in the first to 15 points with 5:03 left in the second.
“That’s a really good second quarter,” Waggoner said. “I thought we were playing in rhythm and it was spread out. It wasn’t just one player. We had the ball moving around with three guys in double figures. I thought the big difference was we controlled the rebounding and the pace of play.”
The Panthers were lights out from the field in the first half making 15-of-27 overall, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. Kitchen scored 17 in the first 16 minutes while Yates added 10.
Sparta cut the Panthers’ lead from 33 points to 26 by the end of the third quarter and out-scored Pinckneyville in the fourth 18-11 for the final margin.
“Give them credit they are a good basketball team,” said Sparta coach Jonathan Norton. “That’s why they are one of the best teams in the state. We caught them on a night where they were on fire and we were not at our best.”