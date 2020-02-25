Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville advances behind record breaking night by Devin Kitchen

Kitchen finished the night with a game-high 28 points, including 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, and pulled down seven rebounds. The senior center began his march to the record 56 seconds into the game with his first 3-pointer from the left side.

“I think it was a combination of we were playing inside out and Dre Scott was working hard inside which created a lot of opportunities on the perimeter and then Dawson Yates playing with the pace broke them down created shots for Devin,” Waggoner said. “It’s a great record that stood for a long time. They said it was 1991 and it happened right here in Murphysboro’s gym. He had to make the shots and he did.”

With 3:42 remaining in the opening frame, Kitchen swished his second from the right side of the key and sank his third with 1:26 left in the first quarter from the top of the key.

Kitchen made it four with 2:26 into the second quarter on another shot from the right edge of the key and 1:29 later sank his fifth from the left corner.

Kitchen drained his sixth from the left corner with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter to give the Panthers its biggest lead of the game — 33 points — at 52-19.