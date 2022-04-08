Boys Basketball Player of the Year | Mount Vernon's NJ Benson was a slam dunk for the Rams

MOUNT VERNON — Senior forward NJ Benson dominated our polling for Southern Illinois Player of the Year much the same way he dominated opponents on the basketball floor this past season.

For the record, The Southern's staff considered a few other outstanding players for the annual award, including Murphysboro senior point guard Calvon Clemons, a four-year standout for the Red Devils; Saxton Hoepker, an exciting slam-dunking senior who helped lead the Nashville Hornets to a state title a few weeks ago; and a sophomore sharpshooter from Vienna who caught our attention in Owen Treat.

In the end, Benson's body of work was too hard to ignore.

Coming off a solid junior season where he averaged 16 points and nine rebounds a game - his first as a varsity starter under new head coach Tim Holloway - Benson was a heavy favorite to pick up where he left off and enjoy a banner senior season.

The 6-foot-8 powerhouse in the paint didn't disappoint.

Benson checked in with 22 points per game (658 total points) and just a shade under 11 rebounds. Moreover, he shot 61.3 percent from the field with a healthy portion of those points coming via the slam dunk. On two-point attempts alone, he converted 68.4 percent of his shot attempts. He was pretty fair from beyond the arc, as well, making good on 32.1 percent of his attempts. He was average at the free-throw line, finishing at 62.4 percent.

Benson was Ram tough no matter who he matched up with. In the prestigious Centralia Holiday Tournament, he collected the Most Valuable Player award, even though his team did not win the competition. He added All-Tourney selections at the Metro East Lutheran and Salem Invitationals.

He was South Seven All-Conference and All-South a year ago and will undoubtedly be named to those teams again this year. And he will most definitely add All-State to his portfolio because of his performance this year.

A Missouri State University signee, Benson led the Rams to a 22-10 overall record, four games behind first-place Centralia.

"It was definitely a fun year," Benson said. "Coach Holloway changed things around a lot when he got here and gave me the opportunity to show what I could do. I hadn't played varsity ball before my junior year. He believed in me, and I am very appreciative."

A growth spurt certainly helped Benson mature into the player that he is today.

"I went from 6-foot-4 at the end of my sophomore season to 6-foot-8 going into my junior season," the soon-to-graduate senior said. "I also put on about 10 pounds and got stronger, which helped make me more dominant close to the basket."

Benson also became more aggressive when attacking the basket. That resulted in dozens of no-doubter slam dunks in the faces of opponents that could unnerve even the best of them.

"This past season, it got to the point where I was just going to go after it (the dunk) harder and harder - make the guy guarding me stop me. But while I grew into my body, I also made time to work on my shot and it has gotten a lot better."

Gotten better, indeed.

When the Mount Vernon senior was hitting from long range, it showed how complete a player he could be. It's obviously what Missouri State head coach Dana Ford sees in offering the scholarship.

"I can't wait to get there and see what I can do," Benson said of his transition to collegiate basketball.

"I had some other schools to choose from (Butler, Illinois State, Saint Louis, Ohio and SIU)," he said. "It was especially tough turning SIU down, but I just felt comfortable at Missouri State. I got along very well with Coach Ford and his staff. I just felt he could do the most for me at the next level. He kind of described me as a hybrid - someone who could play multiple positions for him because of my size and skill set."

Benson said that he likely wouldn't be in the position that he is today if not for a supportive mother (Lynn).

"She's the one who has always told me that the sky is the limit for me, but not to plan on reaching that limit anytime soon. She has driven me around to a lot of AAU games in the summer. She has worked hard to get me whatever I needed and I love her for that."

Holloway said Benson has made tremendous strides the last two years.

"He simply had a great season for us," the second-year head coach said. "We had a lot more scoring options when he was a junior. This year, everything went through NJ offensively and he drew a lot of attention. Many times, he had two or three guys guarding him and he still managed to score 22 points and grab 11 rebounds a game."

Holloway said Benson is just now scratching the surface of his talent.

"I would describe NJ as a late bloomer. He made a big jump (performance-wise) between his sophomore and junior seasons and an even bigger one this past season. I think he has the potential to be a very good player at Missouri State. I think the intensity of college basketball will help him grow as a player."

Benson certainly hopes so.

"I got pushed around a little bit by those college guys when I made my visit and worked out with the team. I know I've got to get a lot stronger in the offseason if I want to play inside at the next level. I'm going to work hard at improving my strength and my overall game."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0