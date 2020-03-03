Boys Basketball | Survive and advance: Carbondale sneaks past Olney

EFFINGHAM — In March, style points are thrown out the window. All that matters is this: Did you win or did you lose?
“Survive and advance, and move to the right,” is how Carbondale coach Jim Miller put it.
By perhaps a foot or two, the Terriers moved to the right after their 46-44 squeaker over Olney in the opener of the Class 3A Effingham Regional on Tuesday night.
Victory wasn’t assured until Tigers sophomore Chase Travis airballed a running 30-footer as time expired. The postgame cheers from the few dozen Carbondale fans that made the two-hour trip were tinged with relief.
By hanging on, the Terriers advanced to Friday night’s regional final at 7 p.m. against either Centralia or Effingham, who play Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The game resembled a 32-minute taffy pull. Olney (16-14) slowed the Terriers down with a halfcourt offense that ate clock while making few mistakes. The Tigers committed just three turnovers through three quarters, feeding junior gunner Braden Flanagan for a game-high 22 points and leading 33-29 late in the third.
At that point, Miller called timeout. What resulted from there was Carbondale finally gaining a bit of separation with an 11-2 burst that started with Tavaris Macklin, who played maybe half the game before fouling out in the final minute, staring down the bucket and drilling a 3-ball.
The rest of the run occurred within about a 5-foot radius of the bucket. Olney had one starter taller than 6-0, and the Terriers punched inside to 6-4 James Baltz for a couple of buckets, including a jump hook over his left shoulder to start the fourth quarter.
Macklin powered home a layup with just over six minutes left for a 40-35 lead that Carbondale (22-7) nursed to the finish line despite some hiccups along the way.
“You’ve got to give Olney a lot of credit,” Miller said. “They had a good game plan and they ran their sets extremely well. The Flanagan kid shot the ball extremely well and we had hands in his face most of the night.
“We were on our heels most of the game, but we did a great job on the boards.”
With Baltz and Fairleigh Ward each grabbing eight, the Terriers owned a 32-17 advantage in rebounding. Baltz nabbed five rebounds during Carbondale’s game-changing spurt while adding 10 points to join Macklin atop the scoresheet.
There was never a chance to exhale until the end, though. The Terriers missed two point-blank looks that could have upped the lead to seven with less than three minutes left, and Flanagan swished a 3-pointer to make it 42-40.
The lack of fouls by the Tigers gave Carbondale a break down the stretch, though. Following Flanagan’s fourth 3-pointer, a 25-footer off the dribble with 8.1 seconds left that pulled Olney within two, the Tigers still had to give three fouls before the Terriers were required to shoot bonus.
Carbondale managed to melt five seconds off the clock, leaving Olney with no timeouts and no option other than to rush the ball downcourt and hope for a miracle after a missed one-and-one.
The Terriers battled injuries and some disjointed play in a 22-22 first half. They led by six, but lost Davaris Macklin for five minutes when he hurt his leg while making a runner as he was fouled at the 2:27 mark of the first quarter.
Tavaris Macklin drew two quick fouls and sat out most of the last 12 ½ minutes of the half, playing only when he had to finish his twin brother’s 3-point play. But in the endgame, Carbondale did what Marion Regional top seed Mount Vernon couldn’t do against Herrin.
Move to the right.
“That’s all anybody will remember,” Miller said. “That we moved to the right.”