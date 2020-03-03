Boys Basketball | Survive and advance: Carbondale sneaks past Olney

The rest of the run occurred within about a 5-foot radius of the bucket. Olney had one starter taller than 6-0, and the Terriers punched inside to 6-4 James Baltz for a couple of buckets, including a jump hook over his left shoulder to start the fourth quarter.

Macklin powered home a layup with just over six minutes left for a 40-35 lead that Carbondale (22-7) nursed to the finish line despite some hiccups along the way.

“You’ve got to give Olney a lot of credit,” Miller said. “They had a good game plan and they ran their sets extremely well. The Flanagan kid shot the ball extremely well and we had hands in his face most of the night.

“We were on our heels most of the game, but we did a great job on the boards.”

With Baltz and Fairleigh Ward each grabbing eight, the Terriers owned a 32-17 advantage in rebounding. Baltz nabbed five rebounds during Carbondale’s game-changing spurt while adding 10 points to join Macklin atop the scoresheet.

There was never a chance to exhale until the end, though. The Terriers missed two point-blank looks that could have upped the lead to seven with less than three minutes left, and Flanagan swished a 3-pointer to make it 42-40.