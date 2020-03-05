Boys Basketball | Teams prepare for regional, sectional title games

The postseason finals are back in both sectionals and regionals Friday as six schools from across the area prepare for their win-or-go-home matchups.
While Herrin and host Marion are the two-most familiar teams that will face off in the Class 3A regional final, the Wildcats hold the upper-hand after taking both games against the Tigers during the regular season.
Both teams are coming off major wins in the semifinal round. Marion got past Mascoutah 58-39 on Wednesday, with senior big man Jackson Connor trailing the school record by nine points. Connor scored 22 of his team-high 26 points in the first half of the semifinal round, so barring any insane foul trouble early should have no problem getting the all-time school record.
Herrin is coming off its biggest win of the season after taking down Mount Vernon on Tuesday, 62-61. A pair of free throws from senior Luke LeQuatte gave the Tigers a lead with 3.2 seconds remaining and the rest is history for head coach Sayler Shurtz.
“I thought it was a signature win for us, but we’re not done yet,” said Shurtz. “Our schedule has helped gear and prepare us for the postseason. We might not be a 20-win team, but we’ve played Marion twice so we’re pretty familiar with them.”
Shurtz said that Tuesday’s win reminded him a lot of his squad from last year that fell to East St. Louis in the sectional semifinals. Despite losing four seniors from last season, the Tigers are still led by LeQuatte and fellow senior Brandon Anthony with a tenacious group of players surrounding them.
Goreville (33-2) will get a second crack at Woodlawn (31-3) in the Class 1A sectional final after falling to the Cardinals 72-67 on Feb. 1. Blake McKay led all scorers with 37 points to lead the Cardinals back from a six point deficit entering the final quarter. It was only the second loss of the season for the Blackcats, but it’s still fresh on their minds according to head coach Todd Tripp
“We know who Blake McKay is and we knew about him before he lit us up,” said Tripp. “We’ll be ready for this game – our guys have had a bad taste in their mouths since then.”
Goreville is coming off a 60-55 win over Okawville in Wednesday’s semifinals at Norris City. The Blackcats were led in scoring by senior Landon Albright with 16 points with eight points coming in each half. Tripp hopes that the same defense who showed up against Okawville can show up against Woodlawn. The Blackcats forced 10 turnovers on Okawville to go along with drawing three charges.
In the Hamilton County Class 2A Sectional final Murphysboro (26-7) takes on Nashville (28-6). The Hornets will be a new opponent for the Red Devils after defeating Benton by 27 points in the semifinal round.
“When I watched film on them they looked really good and can shoot the ball well,” said Murphy. “I was really impressed with the way they defended Benton. Their post players can really guard the perimeter so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Senior Dezmond Clark was clutch on the football field during Murphysboro’s state championship run three months ago and showed that same tenacity by scoring 13 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 45-35 win over Mount Carmel.
This is Murphysboro’s first trip back to the sectional finals since 2011. Nashville has won its regional six out of the past seven seasons and earned a trip to the state championship last season where the Hornets fell to Chicago Orr, 50-36.
Nashville showcases a very talented group that features senior Carson Parker, who finished with an 11 point and 13 rebound double-double in their semifinal round win. Head coach Wayne Harre believes that balanced attack is the key to winning in the postseason.
“The postseason is all about balance and having other guys step up,” said Harre. “You’ve got to have balance to win and I think we’ve shown that lately.”
