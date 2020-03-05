Boys Basketball | Teams prepare for regional, sectional title games

Goreville (33-2) will get a second crack at Woodlawn (31-3) in the Class 1A sectional final after falling to the Cardinals 72-67 on Feb. 1. Blake McKay led all scorers with 37 points to lead the Cardinals back from a six point deficit entering the final quarter. It was only the second loss of the season for the Blackcats, but it’s still fresh on their minds according to head coach Todd Tripp

“We know who Blake McKay is and we knew about him before he lit us up,” said Tripp. “We’ll be ready for this game – our guys have had a bad taste in their mouths since then.”

Goreville is coming off a 60-55 win over Okawville in Wednesday’s semifinals at Norris City. The Blackcats were led in scoring by senior Landon Albright with 16 points with eight points coming in each half. Tripp hopes that the same defense who showed up against Okawville can show up against Woodlawn. The Blackcats forced 10 turnovers on Okawville to go along with drawing three charges.

In the Hamilton County Class 2A Sectional final Murphysboro (26-7) takes on Nashville (28-6). The Hornets will be a new opponent for the Red Devils after defeating Benton by 27 points in the semifinal round.