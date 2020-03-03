Boys Basketball | Woodlawn rolls to win over Cobden

NORRIS CITY — Blake McKay smiled after the words came out of his mouth. There was no turning back.
"At this point in the year, we have nothing to lose — except the rest of our season," the Woodlawn senior said Tuesday night after leading his team to a 57-43 win over Cobden in the semifinals of the Class 1A NCOE Sectional.
McKay could afford a slightly awkward, albeit humorous choice of words after his performance on the court. The 6-foot-2 guard dropped in 31 points, which included five 3-pointers and going 10-of-13 from the foul line.
"We've had such a good year," McKay added. "We're just trying to go out the right way and keep it going as long as possible. We're just enjoying it."
The Cardinals now take their 31-3 record into Friday night's championship game against either Goreville or Okawville, who meet Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Woodlawn jumped out to a 10-2 lead with McKay scoring all of those points, the last of which came on a coast-to-coast layup that forced Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler to call a timeout.
McKay wasn't just hoisting shots, either. He was finding open teammates and running the show — but also knocking down his jumper.
You have free articles remaining.
"Blake did a good job of distributing and making the easy pass," said Woodlawn coach Brian Gamber. "But when he gets it going, he's a handful. He can do it all."
McKay had eight more points in the second quarter but the Cardinals also got 3-pointers from Chase Hollenkamp and Jackson Tiemann to build a 29-18 lead.
Four straight points by Cobden's Joe Brumleve cut that lead to 29-22 at the half, and a 3-pointer by John Eck made it a four-point game early in the third quarter — but the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run with McKay providing all of the points except a putback by Race Rynski.
"They shot the ball really well, and when they would double and triple down, they did a great job of bringing all kinds of bodies at the ball," Wheeler said. "That was a great defensive effort on their part."
Hollenkamp finished with 11 points, including his third 3-pointer that gave Woodlawn a 46-30 lead with 5:20 left, and helped McKay and Rynski ice the game at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
"We have the ability to close games out," Gamber said. "I knew with their size, if we could get a lead, they'd have a hard time speeding us up and taking it from us. We've got five guys that shoot 75 percent or better from the free-throw line."
Brumleve led the Appleknockers with 14 points, while Dylan Lewey had 12 and Noah Franklin chipped in 10. Cobden, which was coming off its first regional title in 56 years, finished at 24-9.
"I was very proud of our boys and what they've done," Wheeler said. "From where we started two years ago to now, I'm very thankful for what we did. We won our conference and won a regional, which felt like a community win."