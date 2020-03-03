Boys Basketball | Woodlawn rolls to win over Cobden

McKay had eight more points in the second quarter but the Cardinals also got 3-pointers from Chase Hollenkamp and Jackson Tiemann to build a 29-18 lead.

Four straight points by Cobden's Joe Brumleve cut that lead to 29-22 at the half, and a 3-pointer by John Eck made it a four-point game early in the third quarter — but the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run with McKay providing all of the points except a putback by Race Rynski.

"They shot the ball really well, and when they would double and triple down, they did a great job of bringing all kinds of bodies at the ball," Wheeler said. "That was a great defensive effort on their part."

Hollenkamp finished with 11 points, including his third 3-pointer that gave Woodlawn a 46-30 lead with 5:20 left, and helped McKay and Rynski ice the game at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

"We have the ability to close games out," Gamber said. "I knew with their size, if we could get a lead, they'd have a hard time speeding us up and taking it from us. We've got five guys that shoot 75 percent or better from the free-throw line."

Brumleve led the Appleknockers with 14 points, while Dylan Lewey had 12 and Noah Franklin chipped in 10. Cobden, which was coming off its first regional title in 56 years, finished at 24-9.

"I was very proud of our boys and what they've done," Wheeler said. "From where we started two years ago to now, I'm very thankful for what we did. We won our conference and won a regional, which felt like a community win."