Basketball | Carbondale builds for future with youth camp

CARBONDALE — It’s a new era for Terrier basketball under head coach Lee Nailon and with the Carbondale boys’ basketball team hosting a camp which started on Wednesday and will run through the rest of the week, Nailon is hoping that it’ll be an era that lasts a long time.

The camp is broken up into two sessions, with elementary school kids going in the early session and middle schoolers entering the gym in the late afternoon. In the first session on Wednesday, the Terriers welcomed around 25 campers to take part in drills overseen by the Carbondale coaching staff and some players as well.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this many kids but I’m glad they showed up. This is a new year, new system, new goals,” Nailon said. “We’re trying to bring Carbondale back to life again – it’s been down a few years and I think with the kids showing up for the camp, it brings that enthusiasm that I’m looking forward to.”

It isn’t just the campers who are getting benefits from the camp, either, as Nailon pointed out the importance of his players getting to see the game of basketball through a different lens, especially as he installs a new system for his team this year.

“It’s the terminology and that new system,” he explained. “The more I can get the kids who play for me around the stuff that I like to do with other kids in the community – camps and stuff – it’ll only be helpful for us when August comes.”

In addition to that, Nailon said he hopes his players can see themselves in the campers and remember how they fell in love with the game at that age. Meanwhile, the campers can also see themselves in the players and envision what it’ll be like for them to step on the Carbondale court wearing the black and white one day. Ultimately, Nailon is hoping that both the campers and his players will come away with a lot of knowledge from the camp.

“Communicate and be a leader. Understanding that this is the part of life. You’re going to have to be able to give your knowledge to some of these kids,” he said. “I think them seeing it and being around it and seeing the kids do these drills that they couldn’t do at that age. Maybe it’ll it inspire them to believe they can play ball in college because of how far they came from second, fourth grade to now.”

Nailon also gets the benefit of doing some extremely early scouting on potential future Terriers.

“That’s what I’ve been doing – looking at these kids like ‘Oh he’s pretty good, she’s pretty good,’ the former NBA player said with a laugh. “It’s a breath of fresh air to see so many young kids coming into the gym and the parents actually getting involved. That’s the most important part for me, that the parents are involved with the kids because without them, I can’t coach these kids.”