Basketball | Summer games give refs invaluable experience

BENTON — Summer basketball is a chance for everybody involved in the game to get better and develop skills that will translate to the winter. That isn’t just limited to the players, either, as was evident at Benton’s Summer Shootout last week.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) were scouting for potential referees to join their staff next season. Included in that process is real-time evaluations from senior officials to prospective high school referees and current collegiate officials as well.

“It would be wonderful to have this opportunity,” Cheri Epley, a high school referee in Indiana for the last 13 years said. “I’m going to a few camps this summer to learn more and have my game become better.”

Brian Shaw has been an official in the NJCAA’s Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) for the last two years and was an IHSA official for four years.

“Just continuing to grow and move up, getting more experience,” he said is the reason he was sweating it out in Benton last Thursday. “I appreciate the opportunities. I feel like the GRAC is a great starting point for a lot of guys like us who are trying to get up in the college ranks.”

Both Shaw and Epley know that the biggest benefit to working with the league evaluators is that real-time feedback they get at halftime, in the post game and sometimes during timeouts.

“It is essential,” Epley said. “Even when I’m doing games at the high school level, I tell my partners to tell me if they see something because if nobody tells you, then you don’t know you’re doing it incorrectly or need to work on something.”

The fact that the evaluators are, themselves, collegiate officials also helps the criticism be more well-received, Shaw says.

“I love it because it’s guys that I’m working with throughout the season. They know me already so it’ll be something like ‘Why’d you make this call?’ and I’ll tell them what I saw and then it’s ‘Well maybe change this.’ I love the feedback,” he said. “I think, as an official, we have to leave our egos at the door. We have to be willing to listen to criticism and grow with it… It’s excellent that some of our own guys can step in there because they’re doing it too so it rings a little more true because I know they know it.”

While coaches, parents, players and fans are all probably excited to learn that the referees are spending the summer improving their games as well, it does sometimes lead to some tense moments in the otherwise lax atmosphere of summer ball as officials enforce new rules or new points of emphasis.

“I think parents and fans and coaches take for granted that they know the game but there are adaptations every year where leagues change and adjust to make the game better,” Shaw explained. “A lot of times when new rules are implemented, we’re on the ground level and everybody else has to kind of play catch-up. So sometimes calls won’t go the way people think they should, they automatically will think we just didn’t do it right when we’re trying to implement what’s being pushed.”

While the goal for every official working the Benton tournament last week is to escape the high school ranks or move up the collegiate ladder, the evaluations they do get will be invaluable no matter which league they’re calling when November rolls around.

“Each and every game you’re on point and trying to learn and then being evaluated so you know where you can be better,” Epley said.

“I learn something new every time I come out and if I get to a point where I’m not, then I’m just not growing as an official,” Shaw added.

