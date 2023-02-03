CARBONDALE — Belleville Althoff took the early lead and held off three Carbondale runs to beat the Terriers, 65-53, in a South Seven boys basketball game Friday night at the Carbondale gymnasium.

“We’ve given a lot of games away in the end, but tonight we kept playing and I had some timeouts at the end to give them a break and I thought their effort was superb,” said Althoff coach Greg Leib.

The Terriers drop to 4-4 in the conference and 9-14 overall while the Crusaders had their two-game losing streak snapped to up their record to 2-6 in the conference and 8-19 overall.

“It was embarrassing to our fans to come out and put up a performance like this after a win in Marion last week,” said Carbondale coach Lee Nailon. Again, every game I don’t know what team is going to show up.”

The game was also the annual Carbondale “Pink Out” game with the proceeds donated to the Coach Kill Cancer Fund.

DeCarl Payne led the Terriers and the game with 30 points while the Crusaders finished with five players scoring in double digits led by Charleston Coldon with 12, followed by Lucious Dones with 11 and 10 points each from Patton Leib, Earl Liverpool and Al Johnson with Jordan Lewis just missing out with nine.

“Getting Jordan Lewis back - and while Jordan didn’t look like himself -he gives those guys an extra confidence in just having him out there,” Leib said. “He made some plays and some great decisions when we needed them the most. For the most part the guys did a good job guarding Payne. He is hard to guard, but we’ve had trouble with Paynes for about 20 years.”

Carbondale got off to a slow start, making just 4-of-13 in the first quarter, but they did make their only three-point shot when Payne hit it from the right side of the upper end of the arc with 1:36 remaining to cut the lead that had been seven points down to two.

However, Althoff closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run on a free throw by Lewis, a one-handed shot by Leib and a 3-pointer by Coldon with 22.8 seconds left to give the Crusaders an 18-10 lead.

Landon Love opened the second with a steal and a basket to cut the lead to six, but Althoff responded with a 3-pointer by Dones and a layup by Johnson to up the lead to 11.

Carbondale cut it back to seven, but a 3-pointer by Liverpool and free throw by Coldon pushed it back to 11. The teams traded baskets in the final 62 seconds to give Althoff a 30-19 lead at the half.

Carbondale didn’t improve much from the field making just 3-of-10 shots overall and missing its only 3-pointer. After shooting 7-of-13 in the first quarter the Crusaders shot 4-of-12 in the second.

The Terriers came out in the third quarter with a renewed spirit cutting the 11-point halftime lead to two with 3:43 left in the quarter. During the run, steals led to two baskets and Malik Crane-Walker sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

However, the Crusaders rallied back regaining its 11-point lead to take a 45-34 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Luke Smith with 57.4 seconds left.

The Terriers cut the lead back to eight on a free throw by Payne and a basket by Jeremiah Tate with 6. 2 left after Althoff was called for not advancing the ball.

The Terriers shot much better in the third making 7-of-14 shots while Althoff was limited in their shots making just 5-of-8 overall, but six of those shots were from beyond the arc with three going in.

The Crusaders still held an eight-point lead when Carbondale rushed back and cut the lead to one with 4:22 remaining on two baskets by Payne and a basket and a free throw by Tate.

The Terriers trailed by two with 3:15 left, but the Crusaders went on a 12-2 run to close out the game.