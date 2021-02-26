Boys Basketball | Baumgarte's 3-pointer lifts Benton past Herrin

BENTON — It wasn't one of Reid Baumgarte's best shooting nights. The 6-foot-1 junior guard hadn't hit a 3-pointer all night, but when it counted the most, he delivered.
Baumgarte, who also had a key steal and lay-in basket a couple of minutes earlier, found himself with a wide-open look at the basket with the game tied and drilled the triple from the right side of the perimeter with less than 15 seconds remaining to give the host Benton Rangers a 37-34 come-from-behind victory in the River to River Conference over Herrin.
"Reid's a winner," said Benton head coach Ron Winemiller. "He's the one we want taking that last shot. He may not have been having one of his better nights shooting the ball from the outside, but we'll take him in that situation anytime."
Baumgarte finished with nine points in all. Only senior guard Reese Johnson (11) scored more for the Rangers.
After losing by 10 to the Rangers the night before, Herrin bolted to a 14-0 lead right out of the gate. But that lead evaporated in the second period and Benton went into the break tied at 20.
The Rangers briefly took the lead at 22-20, but Herrin regained the advantage and held it until Baumgarte's game winner.
"It was a better effort tonight, but we just have to get better as a team," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz lamenting some late-game turnovers and an inability to rebound effectively. "I challenged the kids after last night's loss and they responded. We're just kind of snake bit right now."
Shurtz added that losing senior Billy Braid to fouls late in the game hurt his team's chances.
"It was a physical game and we needed Billy's physicality. I think he would have made a difference if he was in there."
Winemiller said getting Braid in foul trouble was indeed a key.
"That was big," he said. "I thought Wyatt McClintock did a good job defending him and held him to four points."
Sophomore Hayden Mayer paced the Tigers with 13 points. Riley Chrostoski followed with eight and Slayde Huntley, inserted into the starting lineup, contributed seven.
"We competed tonight. That's what I was most proud of," Shurtz said.
A Benton alum, Shurtz added that the Rangers used their experience to pull out the victory.
"They responded well after falling behind like they did in the first quarter. They got a lot of key stickbacks tonight."
Winemiller said the Rangers needed the win to stay in the hunt for a conference championship. At present, Benton stands 4-1 in the league. Only Massac County is undefeated.
"With no postseason, we're playing for only one thing and that's a conference title," Winemiller said. "It's this or nothing."