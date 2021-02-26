Boys Basketball | Baumgarte's 3-pointer lifts Benton past Herrin

BENTON — It wasn't one of Reid Baumgarte's best shooting nights. The 6-foot-1 junior guard hadn't hit a 3-pointer all night, but when it counted the most, he delivered.

Baumgarte, who also had a key steal and lay-in basket a couple of minutes earlier, found himself with a wide-open look at the basket with the game tied and drilled the triple from the right side of the perimeter with less than 15 seconds remaining to give the host Benton Rangers a 37-34 come-from-behind victory in the River to River Conference over Herrin.

"Reid's a winner," said Benton head coach Ron Winemiller. "He's the one we want taking that last shot. He may not have been having one of his better nights shooting the ball from the outside, but we'll take him in that situation anytime."

Baumgarte finished with nine points in all. Only senior guard Reese Johnson (11) scored more for the Rangers.

After losing by 10 to the Rangers the night before, Herrin bolted to a 14-0 lead right out of the gate. But that lead evaporated in the second period and Benton went into the break tied at 20.

The Rangers briefly took the lead at 22-20, but Herrin regained the advantage and held it until Baumgarte's game winner.