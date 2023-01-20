Boys Basketball | Benton beats Hamilton County, remains undefeated

BENTON — The Benton Rangers trailed for two quarters and a half, but a late third quarter run gave them the lead and they never looked back to beat the Foxes, 70-57, at the 49th annual Benton Invitational Tournament Friday night.

“We talked about getting Hamilton County to play at a pace they didn’t want to play at in the second half,” said Benton coach Ron Winemiller. “We were good in the second half at playing at a quicker speed and putting a little more pressure on the ball.”

Benton improved to 16-5 overall and 3-0 in the BIT while Hamilton County fell to 8-13 and 0-3 in the tournament. Saturday the Rangers play Meridian at 11:30 a.m. in the morning session and take on Pinckneyville, which is also undefeated at 3-0, in the final game of the tournament at 8:30 p.m.

Junior guard Isaac Billington had set a new personal record for scoring in a game with 29 points besting his previous high by eight points. Evan Munoz finished with 13 points followed by Luke Melvin and Lucas Wilson with 12 points each.

Hamilton County’s senior center Wyatt Hamson led the game with 33 points. Hanson and Trenton Pike finished with 19 points each.

The Rangers trailed by 10 with 1:45 left in the first quarter and by 11 with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter, but each time cut the lead back by six.

Munoz drew a foul with 1.1 seconds left before the half on a three-point attempt and made all three free throws to get the rally started.

“We were really struggling to make shots in the first half even though we were getting to rim whenever we wanted, but they weren’t falling,” Billington said. “The last couple of shots we made and the free throws just before the half helped us a lot.”

Billington extended the Foxes lead to eight to open the third quarter, but the Rangers went on an 11-2 run to take their first lead, 35-34, with 1:30 left.

“We weren’t down at any time - we felt we could still win even though we were still behind,” Billington said. “At halftime we felt if we could keep cutting the lead down bit by bit once we got the lead we could run away with it.”

Down by five, Melvin sank a 3-pointer followed by Landon Croslin splitting a pair of free throws. Wilson went to the line and made two for the lead.

The Rangers kept the rally going, scoring the next six points before Hamson scored, but Wilson scored with two seconds left to give Benton a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Billington scored after Hamilton County guard Trenton Pike was called for charging to up the lead to nine. Hanson cut it back to seven, but Billington canned a 3-pointer from left side of the top of key and Munoz did the same 36 seconds later to extend the lead to 13.

“I had confidence Munoz could make that shot and that was it,” Billington said.

Melvin followed with a put-back and the Rangers took a 15-point lead with 4:54 remaining. The closest the Foxes would get was 10 with 1:52 left, but the Rangers made 12-of-16 free throws in the final 2:18 to hold them off.