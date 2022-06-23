Boys Basketball | Benton hosts 32 varsity squads in Summer Shoot-Out

BENTON – The Rangers played host to 16 varsity teams on Thursday and plan to have another 16 in the gyms Friday for their Summer Shoot-Out.

“We’ve got the facilities that we like to showcase between the high school and grade school,” Benton head coach Rich Hill said. “To be able to play five courts at once gives us that advantage to be able to get out of here by one o’clock so guys can go play baseball or go swimming or do whatever they want before it gets really hot.”

It also gives the Rangers a chance to look at some of the top teams around Southern Illinois, including the defending 2A State Champions from Nashville who are still looking at filling in the holes left by four departing seniors from its starting five.

“We’re going to be fairly inexperienced from a varsity basketball standpoint. We haven’t really had the core of them all together at the same time with some other commitments – baseball and vacations and typical summer stuff,” Hornets’ coach Patrick Weathers said. “It’s a lot of learning on the fly and that’s kind of what it’s going to be going into this year with one starter back and trying to replace 30 points and however many rebounds. It’s definitely going to be a learning process.”

The summer is a learning process for everyone, though, not just a new-look reigning state champs. Hill pointed to their second game of the day – a single-digit win over Du Quoin – as exactly what they’re hoping to use the summer for.

“We had to execute some stuff down the stretch. We did a pretty good of that and that’s what you’re looking to do – things that are going to transfer over when you go to Murphysboro and play and it’s a four-point game with two minutes to go and those kinds of things,” he said. “That’s what you’re working on – fitting together your pieces from what you lost last year and I think our kids have done a good job of coming together and playing as a group.”

But the summer also allows coaches to maybe experiment with their systems, as Weathers did in the Hornets’ final game of the day, a win over Murphysboro in which Nashville looked a little more run-and-gun than it did in March.

“When the consequences are a little less severe in June than in March, we play a little more free and run a little more, stuff like that. I’m open to whatever gets the job done,” he said. “We’ve got decent overall team speed, so if we’re struggling to score in the half court and can push the ball a little bit, that might be something we look at.”

Hill said the summer is all about figuring what this year’s Rangers’ “group dynamic will be” as “every group is different.”

“We don’t run a lot of plays. It’s mostly spreading the floor and getting them comfortable sharing the ball with each other and playing with each other.”

Weathers is hoping to head into the fall with a little bit clearer of a picture of what his team will look like when the season tips later this year, but he also knows that that will take time, too.

“I’ve told them – we’ve got no idea who’s in the main five, six, seven eight so we’re trying to roll as many out there as possible,” he said. “Especially in the summer when you’re playing three games in one day and back-to-back and your legs get tired. We’re getting some looks at some kids and once we get everybody in here, it’ll start to sharpen every tool and facet of the game and it’ll start to look a little smoother.”

