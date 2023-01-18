Boys Basketball | Benton romps past Vandalia at Benton Invitational

BENTON - The Benton Rangers blew open a close game with a strong third quarter Wednesday en route to a 77-50 win over Vandalia in the second round of the Benton Invitational Tournament.

Leading 29-24 at the half, the Rangers outscored the Vandals 27-18 over the next eight minutes to take a commanding 56-42 advantage over their opponent. Luke Wilson drove the offense with 11 points in the third quarter.

Wilson opened with a conventional three-point play. He followed up with a lay-in basket. Croslin drained a pair of free throws. Wilson scored again.

Isaac Billington drove to the basket and scored. Wilson kissed one off the glass for two more. Croslin scored in the lane. Luke Melvin converted a lay-in basket. Wilson buried a short hook shot in the lane and Evan Munoz fired in a 3-pointer.

It was more of the same in the fourth period with Munoz scoring back-to-back buckets and Croslin netting two more free throws. A fourth basket by Munoz made it a 20-point spread at 64-44.

Benton improves to 2-0 in the tourney and 15-5 overall. Vandalia falls to 1-1 in the invitational and 10-9 overall.

Three starters hit for double figures to lead the Rangers. Top scorer was Croslin with 18 points. He was joined by Wilson's 15 and Billington's 14. Falling just shy of double figures were Nick Melvin and Munoz with nine apiece. Luke Melvin was one point back with eight.

"We talked about getting out in transition and we were finally able to do that tonight," said Benton head coach Ron Winemiller. "In that third quarter, it went from 5-to-7 points to 14 just like that it seemed."

Winemiller said he had a few choice words for the team at the intermission after the Rangers allowed the Vandals to take the lead at 29-28.

"I told them to follow the scouting report. We were letting a couple of their guys to get wide-open looks for threes," he said. "You have to recognize the shooters."

Winemiller praised the play of Wilson, who has vaulted into the role of starter since Docker Tedeschi went down with a knee injury.

"Luke has really come on strong for us the last few weeks," he said. "He's been a big factor in our improved play of late. For a while there after Tedeschi went down with the injury, we were kind of feeling sorry for ourselves. But I think we've finally righted the ship."

Tanner Robbins paced the Vandals with 15 points. Reid Well chipped in 11.

Vandalia will take on Meridian Friday in the 8:30 p.m. game. Benton will square off with Hamilton County at 7.