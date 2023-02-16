HERRIN — A third-quarter surge lifted the Herrin Tigers to a 45-34 River-to-River Conference win over the visiting Harrisburg Bulldogs Thursday.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 26-4 overall and finish the Ohio Division at 9-1 to capture the league title. The Bulldogs conclude the regular season at 11-17 and were 4-6 in the Ohio.

Three Herrin players reached double figures as led by senior Haydon Mayer's 16 points. Kyrese Lukens tallied 12 and Jonathan Harrison added 10 on five slam dunks.

Harrisburg was paced by Camron Ande's 12 points. Nate Lawrence followed with nine and Andrew Unthank added six.

Herrin led at each quarter break: 13-8, 22-18, and 41-22.

Bulldogs head coach Andy Fehrenbacher was frustrated with his team's seventh straight loss.

"Herrin's a really good team," he said. "They've been improving all season long. They're well coached and have a lot of talent. I'm hoping they can do something in 3A (postseason regional) and represent our conference."

Fehrenbacher said he was happy with the way his team played at the start.

"We had a little bit of a downer there in the third period, but again, I give a lot of that credit to Herrin. They really stepped it up."

Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz said the third quarter was indeed the difference in the game. It blew open a close game.

"That spurt was key," he said. "We got up on them and pressured the ball more and made some things happen. We call that constructive chaos. It led to a lot of easy buckets."

Shurtz said it was important for Herrin to separate itself from the Bulldogs.

"We wanted to finish our home schedule undefeated," he said. "And we were able to accomplish that tonight. We're pretty proud of that."

Herrin's junior varsity team also enjoyed a special season, finishing 16-1 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the conference under head coach Quinton Smothers.

Herrin will compete in the Mount Vernon Regional next Wednesday. The Tigers will battle Olney in a 7:30 p.m. game for the right to advance to the championship game next Friday. The Rams, who are the top seed, host the winner of this Saturday's game between Effingham and Marion.

"We've got a few days to figure things out before playing a very good Olney team," Shurtz said. "It should be a great game."