Boys Basketball | Braid's 21 paces Herrin past Carbondale

Four consecutive free tosses from Herrin sophomore Haydon Mayer, who finished with 15 points on four field goals and 6-of-6 free throws, upped the advantage to 12 at 43-31. Another free toss from Braid gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the day at 44-31.

The Terriers refused to roll over, however, and pretty much played the Tigers even the rest of the way.

Whereas Braid and Mayer were providing what little offense Herrin could muster, it was junior guard Gabe Hilliard and senior center Jarvis Allison who provided the pop for the Terriers with nine points apiece.

"I thought we gave a great effort today," said Carbondale head coach Jim Miller. "It's little things like unforced errors and missing shots around the basket that's hurting us the most right now. We're making some positive strides. It may not show up in the win column, but we've grown. We're getting better. I'm very proud of our kids. They're listening to us."

Miller pointed out that while it is frustrating to be 0-4, he is elated that there is at least a partial season of basketball.

"We're really happy to be playing. We're fortunate," he said.

Shurtz said he likes the way his team has played, making steady progress since a season-opening loss to Carterville.