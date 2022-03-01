Boys Basketball | Breese Central rolls to Sectional win over Massac County

CARTERVILLE — Up by one early in the second, Breese Central out-scored Massac County 43-13 over the next two quarters to breeze to a 59-24 win over the Patriots in the first semifinal of the 2A Carterville boys basketball sectional Tuesday night.

“Our game plan has been pretty simple let our defense create offense and that’s what our kids have been able to do,” said Breese Central coach Jeremy Shubert.

“Since a little stretch in February when that didn’t happen we’re getting more guys involved in the offense. When my post player (Luke Stubhart) is playing like he has been playing that’s really been opening up the guys on the outside and that gave Brady (Moore) his open looks. We only turned the basketball over six times and that was big for us.”

Breese Central (29-5) will play the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal game between Murphysboro and Nashville on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We played Nashville in their N.I.T. championship game and we were able to beat them,” Shubert said. “I’ve not seen Murphysboro at all this year yet.”

Moore, who came into the night averaging 16 points a game, led the game with 22, including three from beyond the arc, with Stubhart scoring 14.

For the Patriots, Ian Higgerson was the leading scorer with eight points and Brady Cissell finished with five.

“I thought we had a chance, but they just took us out of everything we tried to do,” said Massac County coach Joe Hosman. “We’ve got five starters back and hopefully we’ve learned from winning the regional and will build on that.”

After starting the game shooting 4-of-9 in the first quarter, the Cougars burned the nets making 16-of-24 shots in the second and third quarters, while the Patriots had trouble all night, making just 2-of-10 in the first quarter, 3-of-9 in the second and 2-of-8 in the third. Over the first three quarters, Central made 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished with six.

The first quarter got off with a bang with Moore swishing the first of four 3-pointers the Cougars would make in the first half 37 seconds into the game.

Central extended its lead to 6-2 when Brody Smallman canned a 3 of his own to cut the lead to one, but Central came right back on baskets by Stubhart and Moore to lead 10-5 with 1:42 left. Ian Higgerson scored 28 seconds later to cut the lead to 10-7 going into the second quarter.

Massac County cut the lead to one on a jumper by Reed McCuan to open the second frame, but after the teams traded baskets, Central went on a 13-2 run, including another 3 by Moore, to take a 12-point lead with 2:55 left in the half.

Cissell was fouled and made his first free throw, but missed his second to snap a 9-0 run, but that didn’t slow down the Cougars as Moore and Dalton Boruff sank 3’s to go with another basket by Boruff and a alley-oop slam by Stubhart off the alley-oop pass from Boruff with five seconds left to give Central a 35-14 lead at the half.

The second half opened with Cissell scoring from under the basket, but the Cougars went on another 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Mason Shubert. After Cissel scored on a hook Central was off-and-running again closing out the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 33-point lead into the fourth to trigger the running clock.

