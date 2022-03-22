Boys Basketball | Carbondale coach Troy Barton steps down

Troy Barton’s time as the head coach of the Carbondale Community boys’ basketball team started on a Thursday in May and ended on a Thursday in March, as it was announced Barton would be resigning from the position he’d held for a year.

Barton, the 17th coach in the program’s history, took over the reins from legendary coach Jim Miller following an 0-8, COVID-shortened year. In his lone year with the Terriers, they went 7-16, falling to Waterloo 68-59 in the first round of the postseason.

Carbondale Athletic Director Gwen Poore said the search for a new coach began almost immediately, with the job being posted the day after Barton’s resignation was accepted.

“We just posted the position on Friday, obviously it’s wide open. We’re looking for someone with experience at this level,” she said. “We’ve got a really storied history of men’s basketball at Carbondale High School so we’re looking for someone who’s a good fit and can take the program and run with it.”

Whoever becomes the 18th Terriers coach will have some pieces to build with. Sophomore Decarl Payne led the team in points (13.7 per game), assists (1.1) and steals (one a game) while classmate Jaden Patterson was the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker. Another returning piece is Michaleon Greene, also a sophomore last year, who Barton mentioned as a player who excited him when he took the job but who only played in nine games last year.

For Poore and the rest of the Carbondale administration, building up the culture in the program and making connections not just with the players on the court, but the students in the halls and the stands is what’s most important.

“We have some great students at Carbondale High School and really dedicated athletes. We’d like to find someone who loves kids and who has a good knowledge and background and who can build a great culture here,” she said. “That’s what we’re looking for – someone who’s a kid’s coach.”

Barton did not respond to The Southern's interview request prior to press time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0