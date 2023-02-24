Try as they might, the Carbondale Terriers couldn't find a way to beat Centralia on Friday night, falling 56-39 in the championship game of the Class 3A Mascoutah Regional.

The Terriers trailed 18-14 after one period, 34-32 at the half, and 45-37 through three periods, but could only manage two points in the telling fourth period.

Decarl Payne paced the Carbondale attack with 21 points. Jeremiah Tate followed with 12.

The Orphans, who improve to 25-6 overall and advance to their own sectional next week, were led by Cruz Harlan's 14 points. Daryle Jones added 13.

Carbondale's season ends at 11-17.

Meridian rolls to 85-72 win over Goreville

The Meridian Bobcats jumped out to a 40-25 halftime lead and rolled to an 85-72 win over Goreville on Friday in the Class 1A regional championship game.

Roderic Gatewood, Jr. paced the offense with 35 points. Tristen Mackins followed with 24 points and Javionne Ranson added 10 points.

Meridian head coach Dave Davis said the regional title was the school's first in five years.

"Tonight's win was a great team win because Goreville has such an outstanding program," Davis said. "We had to play well to win, and fortunately, we did."

Goreville head coach Todd Tripp said the Blackcats "dug too deep a hole" in the first half and couldn't quite pull out of it.

"We got within seven, but that was as close as we could get," Tripp said. "Give credit to Meridian, though. They're a fine team. I think they will be the team to beat in the sectional. Gatewood is a fine player and Meridian does a great job of playing off of him."

With the victory, the Bobcats improve to 22-12, while Goreville finishes at 23-10.

Goreville was led by Drake Moss's 23 points. Ian Sopzak followed with 17 and Marquavian Cleaves tacked on 13.

The Bobcats advance to the Gallatin County Sectional next week.