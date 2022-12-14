Boys Basketball | Carbondale's DeCarl Payne is making his family, team proud

CARBONDALE — Carbondale’s junior shooting guard DeCarl Payne has been the Terriers leading scorer in all but one game this season and that should be no surprise because he is the fourth member of his immediate family to have played high school basketball at a high level in Southern Illinois.

“I want to be part of the All-State team, but at least I want to be first team All-Conference and All-South,” Payne said. “I’ve had an OK career so far, but as a team we haven’t made a lot of noise, so our team goals are making a deep playoff run. It’s been a long time.”

Payne is averaging 17.25 points a game this season, topping the 20-point mark three times out of the eight games and missing it by two points once.

“We were excited to have Coach (Lee) Nailon just looking at his resume,” Payne said. “He knows what he’s talking about, so he can probably get us to that next level. We’re ready to take that next step.”

Payne is the youngest of a family of 12 brothers and sisters, of which four have preceded him on the basketball court beginning with brother Sharron Greer, who played on the Terriers last state team coached by Jim Miller that finished second at the end of the 2004-05 season.

“My family is a basketball family, so I’ve been around it all my life and fell in love with it,” Payne said. “I started off thinking I was going to be a football player, but after I got to middle school everything changed when I became more athletic and then basketball just became natural because it brought me a different level of energy.”

Next was brother Dre’Shean Payne, who transferred from Carbondale to play for Daryl Murphy and the Murphysboro Red Devils, where he was named The Southern Illinoisan “Player of the Year” in 2010 with a scoring average of 17 points a game.

“Dre’Shean ended up coaching us from my sixth-grade year to my eighth-grade year,” Payne said. “Because of him I made a great leap from sixth grade to seventh grade and became a starter. So, I put a lot of work in over the summers and I kept producing.”

Then came brother Devontavius Payne, who stayed at Carbondale to play for the Terriers and Miller, and joined the 1,000 points club his senior year in 2014.

Finally, his sister Achsah Greer was a three-year varsity player for the Carbondale girls' team from 2013 to 2016.

Being the last of his lineage as well as being a part of the successful Terrier legacy is a lot to live up to.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Payne said. “Putting on this Carbondale jersey it’s like putting a target on your back because everybody comes at you with their best game every night, so you got to get used to it. I like that.”

His freshman year he had the benefit of playing for Hall of Fame coach Jim Miller just like his older brothers.

“My freshman year was a little bit wacky with COVID, but I learned a lot from Coach Miller,” Payne said. “He taught me to always stay on an even keel even when things are going bad. That year built a lot of character for me. Last year Coach (Troy) Barton brought in a work-only mind set. I started all season, but the season didn’t turn out the way I wanted. However, I did average 14 points a game, which was a big jump from freshmen year.”

Coach Nailon’s first impression of Payne was interesting, but it didn’t take the first-year coach long to see the upside to his game.

“When I first saw him I thought just from his body type, ‘who is this kid trying to play basketball when he should be playing football?' But once we started working out I started seeing he had a good shot and a good basketball IQ,” Nailon said. “The ball finds him all the time which is hard to do. In any sport if the ball finds you that’s half the battle.”

After not having the luxury of coaching the team during the summer Nailon’s first chance to see Payne’s homegrown talents against competition was in the season opener against Maryville Christian at the Roxana Tournament and he put down a marker scoring 20 points, including four from beyond the arc.

“I don’t have a favorite shot - it’s whatever the defense gives me - but if I had to pick one it would be 3s,” Payne said.

His second game at the tournament against Freeburg he slipped back with just 13 points good for second on the team behind Jeremiah Tate’s 21 points, but he continued to hit the outside shot with two 3-pointers.

“We really don’t have a go-to guy yet, because any my teammates can catch fire at any given moment,” Payne said. “It’s whoever the ball comes to, but so far in most of the games it’s come to me. I don’t actually look for the ball, but I don’t mind being that guy.”

He returned to the top of the stat sheet against East Alton-Wood River with 16 points and three from beyond the arc and finished the tournament against Jersey with 20 points and two 3-pointers to finish the tournament with his season average of 17.25 points per game and 11 baskets from the perimeter for almost three a game.

“Coach is more up-tempo than Coach Barton - he likes to get a lot of shots up before the other team could even have one attempt, so we have to play very fast-paced,” Payne said.

The Terriers opened the South Seven schedule against Cahokia and won the game, 59-49, with Payne leading the team with 18 points and another two 3-pointers.

“Payne doesn’t ask for the ball like some players do because our offense is predicated on all five guys making shots or getting the ball,” Nailon said. “I think that helps him learn how to move without the ball. You want to put your players in the best position to be their best self and the ball just seems to find him. Some guys play 40 minutes and the ball finds them maybe twice, so that’s a blessing for him.”

Next up was Kankakee at the Marion Shootout and while he still led the team in scoring although he was held to just 14 points and no 3-pointers missing all eight of his shots from the outside.

“When I saw him the first time he was almost a finished product,” Nailon said. “Taking him to the next level is a little hard to do once the season begins, so we need to get him in the summertime so I can finish the product next year.”

Last Friday the Terriers hosted Marion and played a great game for three quarters, but blew a 19-point lead in the third quarter scoring just four baskets in the third, two in the fourth and two in the overtime period with Payne scoring one of those baskets in the third and a 3-pointer in both the fourth and overtime to finish with a season-high 22 points and four 3-pointers.

“That game was a learning experience for us,” Payne said. “It just showed us we have to keep our boot on their necks. Just play with that aggression the whole game.”

The Terriers came right back with a Saturday afternoon game at Herrin and while the Terriers lost their third straight game Payne led the team with 15 points and added two more 3-pointers to give him 19 for the young season.

“I feel great personally,” Payne said. “As a team we just have to grow together. Stick it out when things get tough in the games and work hard in practice. I feel like we have a lot more coming and a lot to show ourselves and the Carbondale community.”