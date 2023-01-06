Boys Basketball | Carterville clinches win over Pinckneyville

To say Carterville’s 54-46 Mississippi Division win over Pinckneyville Friday night was emotional would be an understatement.

Prior to the game at Carterville High School a moment of silence was observed for the recent passing of J.P. Barrington and Tom Hawkins, the latter the father of Lions’ head coach Shane Hawkins and grandfather of senior guard Caden Hawkins.

Adding to that emotion was that Tom helped coach for 10 seasons at Pinckneyville where Shane helped the Panthers to a State Championship in 1994.

So when Caden scored a game-high 36 points to help Carterville improve to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play, there were a lot of tears flowing after the game.

“It’s been a rough eight days and there is nowhere else I’d rather be than in a gym because that’s where I grew up working out with him,” coach Shane said of his dad Tom. “The six years I was at Trico and had him on the bench with me were some of the best years of my life. And to see Caden play the way he did tonight I don’t think there was any question he was looking down on us tonight.”

Caden, choking up when talking about the emotion of the evening, agreed with his coach.

“Especially playing Pinckneyville where my grandpa and dad are from,” he paused with emotion, “it was a good one to come out and get a lot of buckets.”

The Panthers came out on fire, scoring 22 first-quarter points with the help of four three pointers. But Pinckneyville would only lead by eight points at halftime as they never seemed to shake the persistent Lions.

“I thought we had an opportunity to put them away in the first four minutes of the third quarter, but we missed a couple of shots and had a few turnovers and let them back in it,” Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner said. “And then they turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter and we started playing side to side.”

A pair of free throws by Hawkins at the 4:44 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game at 43-43.

Pinckneyville wouldn’t score again until AJ Keith’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play as Carterville took advantage of eight fourth-quarter turnovers to hold on for the win.

“To give up 22 points in the first quarter and 24 in the last three quarters, that’s simply a toughness thing on both ends of the floor,” Shane Hawkins said. “We were really good in that second half. No perfect. But we were pretty dang good. Our guys had fought back and fought back and fought back and you had a sense that once we got the lead, we were going to be in it until the end.”

Kellen Scott led the Panthers (13-3, 3-4) with 17 points as Keith added 11 points.