Boys Basketball | Carterville downs Anna-Jonesboro

Carterville made an early 13-0 run hold up as they got past pesky Anna-Jonesboro 58-38 on Tuesday night at home to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the SIRR Mississippi Division.

The Wildcats opened the game with a basket by Dawson Trammel, but the Lions would score the next 13 points – all by seniors Kade Lustenberger and Blake Burkey to jump out to an early advantage.

Anna-Jonesboro battled back to close the gap to three points – 19-16 – midway through the second quarter, and had the ball with a chance to tie, but Carterville would close the first half with a 9-2 run to lead 28-18 at the intermission.

“We got off to a good start offensively and I thought that was probably our best quarter offensively,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “We got a lead and I thought we took some tough shots in the second quarter and let them back in the ball game, that was our issue tonight. We got impatient and took some chances, but that’s all correctable. We’ll get back in the lab and figure things out.”

The Lions held a 10 point advantage at the end of three quarters – 41-31 – before pulling away for a 20 point victory.

“They had more bodies and were more physical than us tonight and we just wore down in the fourth quarter,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mike Chamness. “We missed a lot of stuff at the rim and that’s because they were very aggressive and altered a lot of our shots.”

Carterville had three players in double figures as Burkey and Lustenberger combined for 26 points, scoring 13 points apiece, and Caden Hawkins added 12 points.

The Wildcats (4-5, 0-2) were led in scoring by Dylan Harvel’s game-high 14 points while Trammel added 10 points.

“We’ve got to continue to get better, we’ve got to continue to grind, it’s a process,” Hawkins said. “It will take a couple of extra weeks before we get into the flow and look sharp. I thought we competed and I thought we played hard, and if we keep doing those two things we can survive not shooting the ball well.”