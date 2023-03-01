PINCKNEYVILLE — Second seed Carterville’s record-breaking season came to an end at the hands of top seed Breese Central, 56-33, in the second semifinal of the IHSA Class 2A Pinckneyville Sectional on Wednesday night at Duster Thomas Gymnasium.

“I’m really proud of our guys to win the first outright conference championship in school history in the River, to win the first regional since 2015 and set a school record in wins,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “That won’t mean much to them right now, but they had a heck-of-a-year.”

Carterville’s season finished with a record-setting 26 wins and only seven losses. Central (28-4) will play host Pinckneyville (27-6) at 7 p.m. Friday night for the sectional title.

The Lions had a tough night shooting, making just 13-of-49 shots overall that included just 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. The Cougars shot 50% from the field (21-of-42), but made just 1-of-10 from the perimeter.

“We got to where we wanted, but we just couldn’t finish, especially early in the paint where their length caused us some problems,” Hawkins said. “I think in the first half we were 3-of-16 in the paint. We got good looks, but we just couldn’t get anything to go down for us. We became so one dimensional because everything had to be from the perimeter – we just couldn’t get going from the inside. They are so solid and never make mistakes on either end of the floor and that is why they are in the sectional final again.”

Carterville was led by senior guard Caden Hawkins with 15 points, including three from beyond the arc, and senior forward Kade Lustenberger with nine points that also included one 3-pointer.

Senior guard Cody Dickshot led Central with 20 points that including making 6-of-8 from the free-throw line with senior forward Chase Lewis finishing with 13 points that included a 3-pointer.

Carterville jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Hawkins and putback of his own shot by Braden Wakey.

After Central scored on a layup by Lewis, Hawkins canned another from beyond the arc to give the Lions an 8-2 lead at the 2:45 mark. But the Cougars came roaring back going on a 10-0 run to take a 12-8 lead with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

Hawkins scored on a layup to cut the lead to two, but Dickshot and Kaden Rakers scored to up the lead to 16-10 heading into the second quarter.

The Lions managed just make just 4-of-14 from the field overall with two of the successful shots coming from the perimeter. The Cougars were much more efficient making 7-of-10 shots.

The Lions cut the lead to three with 4:59 left in the second quarter on a 3-pointers by Peyton Bittle and Hawkins. The Cougars extended their lead to seven with 2:23 remaining, but a layup by Hawkins and a 3-pointer by Lustenberger with 3.1 seconds left cut the lead to two at halftime.

The Cougars cooled off making just 4-of-12 shots and missing all four of their shots from the perimeter while the Lions weren’t much better, making 4-of-11, but they made those shots count with 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Lustenberger was fouled to open the second half and made both free throws to tie the score at 24, but Central went on a 20-7 run to end the third quarter with a 41-31 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Central extended its lead to 47-31 before the Lions scored their only basket of the final eight minutes on a putback by Lustenberger with 4:05 remaining.