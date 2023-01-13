Boys Basketball | Carterville gets big win over Du Quoin

CARTERVILLE — Carterville shot the lights out to open the game to take a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back to beat Du Quoin, 93-42, for its sixth win in a row in a River-to-River Mississippi Division boys basketball battle Friday night in the Lions’ Den.

“We’re on a pretty good roll right now,” said Carterville coach Shawn Hawkins. “We’re doing a lot of things well offensively and the first two or three baskets were on the offensive glass, so we were able to get some easy stuff early and that opened some stuff on the perimeter. I thought we did a lot good things defensively early and that got us in transition.”

Carterville improved to 14-4 overall and 5-0 in the conference while Du Quoin fell to 6-10 and 1-4 in the standings.

Over the first three quarters, Carterville made 29-of-50 shots overall, including 11-of-20 from the perimeter. The Lions finished with 14 from beyond the arc.

“I wish you could bottle it up and have it every night,” Hawkins said. “The game is a little bit easier when you make shots.”

The Lions were led by Caden Hawkins with 22 points and Peyton Bittle with 18 followed by Kade Lustenberger and Blake Burkey with 11 each.

The Indians were led by Eli Maynor with 10 points, Kameron Hugya with nine and Jaykri Whitfield with eight.

The Lions came out smoking making 11-of-20 shots from the field overall and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc while the Indians got off to a slow start making just 4-of-13, including 1-of-2 from the perimeter as Carterville jumped out to 29-10 lead after the first quarter.

The Lions were even better in the second making 9-of-14 shots and 4-of-5 from the 3-point land, but the Indians kept pace from beyond the arc making all four of their attempts to keep the margin from growing too much as the Lions took a 53-27 lead into intermission.

As good as the Lions were to open the game they were blazing to open the second half making their first five shots, including two 3-pointers, and eight of the first nine shots to extend their lead to 42 points with 4:33 left in the third.