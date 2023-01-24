Boys Basketball | Carterville holds on to beat Nashville

CARTERVILLE — Carterville overcame a bad first quarter to beat Nashville, 42-33, to remain undefeated in the River-to-River Mississippi Division and snap the Hornets' six-game win streak at the Lions Den on Tuesday night.

“The part I like about this team is we still have room for improvement,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “We’re sitting here the last week of January where some teams are ready to be done and we have another level to get to. It keeps us in the race for the conference with two games left. Friday night is big when we go on the road to Anna."

Carterville won its third game in a row to up its conference record to 6-0 and 17-5 overall while Nashville dropped to 14-11 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

“It's tough to come back from what we did in just two days and bring the same energy and (we) came out offensively pretty flat,” said Nashville coach Stote Reeder. “I liked the shots we got early on better than the shots they got - I liked our defense - we just didn’t make them. The kids battled hard. It just wasn’t in the cards.”

Bennett Briles led Nashville and the game with 21 points while Kade Lustenberger finished with 19 for the Lions followed by Caden Hawkins with 11.

“I’m not keeping track, but 19 points is a little higher than my average for the season,” Lustenberger said. “It was a very hard-fought game. We came out from the gate and played really tough defense and that was our best defensive game for all four quarters."

The game started off as cold as the weather outside with Carterville missing its first 10 shots and Nashville missing its first five. Nashville scored first, but it was at the line when Aiden Heiman was fouled by Hawkins and split his two free throws.

“The first quarter was a lot like the game up there where we had five and we had four here and a lot of it was we took so many tough shots, so we never got into a flow offensively,” Hawkins said. “I think we had 10 at halftime up there, but tonight we had 18 in the second quarter because we were able to get into the paint and kick out, so we could take open shots.”

Carter Schoenherr scored by rebounding his own shot, and 19 seconds later, Briles sank a layup and the Hornets led 5-0 with 3:17 remaining.

Carterville finally got on the board on a jumper by Lustenberger from the free throw line and Peyton Bittle scored from the lane and the Lions cut the lead to one with 1:40 left.

Schoenherr scored on a baseline drive from the right side to up the Nashville lead to 7-4 heading into the second quarter.

Overall the Lions made just 2-of-14 shots overall, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc while the Hornets made 3-of-11 and were 0-for-6 from the perimeter.

Nashville doubled its lead on a 3-pointer by Briles to open the second quarter, but Carterville responded on baskets by Lustenberger and Blake Burkey to pull within two. Bittle then drew a shooting foul and made his first free throw, but missed his second to leave Lions down by one with 5:59 left in the half.

After a series of missed shots, Lustenberger hit a jumper from the free throw line to give the Lions its first lead with 4:10 left before the half. Hawkins followed with jumper from the same spot and the Lions led by four with 3:32 remaining.

After Briles scored, Bittle swished a 3-pointer from the left of the key. Schoenherr cut it back to three on a layup, but Carterville finished the first half with a 3-pointer by Lustenberger and a layup by Hawkins to take a 22-14 lead into intermission.

In the second quarter the Lions made 7-of-15 shots overall and were 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Carterville took a nine-point lead with 5:02 left in the third quarter on another 3-pointer by Lustenberger and a jumper by Hawkins, but Nashville rallied to finish the quarter on an 8-3 run ending with a 3-pointer by Briles with 1.2 seconds left to cut the lead to four.

Carterville jumped back out to an eight-point lead to open the fourth quarter on baskets by Lustenberger and Hawkins, but Nashville got two baskets by Briles to cut the lead to 34-30 with 4:12 left.